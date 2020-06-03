Editor’s note: With the weekly listing of Shout Outs being retired, we invited Clara Johnson of Brazoria to continue contributing her items each Wednesday. Anyone who has an item they would like her to include can email them to community@thefacts.com.
Shouts of eternal love and heartfelt gratitude to Audrey Dixon and Tina Dixon of Dixon Funeral Home for the superb drive-thru Memorial Day fish fry catered by one of Brazoria’s distinguished caterers, Pinson’s Fish and Chicken. When times of inconvenience and adversity befall us it is in these times that we explore a window into our truest selves and show our truest colors. We take great pride in saying to Dixon Funeral Home and staff that in the midst of a season of “infection” you brought about “affection” to our communities with your huge capacity of sharing and caring. Thank you for being a window to let God’s love shine through. “Love never fails.” 1st Corinthians 13:8
n n n
Shouts of love and appreciation to Commander Vance Verbeck of Brazoria’s James Anderson American Legion Post 561, Brenda Verbeck, Phillip Brod, Mayor Roger Shugart, Ashley Shugart and all those who assisted in placing flags in our various cemeteries to commemorate our annual Memorial Day celebration. Your love for God, your country and your fellow man shall forever be cherished. The spirit of Memorial Day remains a day to honor those who defended our freedom and democracy by their ultimate sacrifice and we are ever so cognitive that our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Love, gratitude and blessings to each of you is our prayer. “We love because He first loved us.” 1st John 4:19
n n n
Shouts of love and admiration to Commander Glen James of West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its Ladies Auxillary, American Legion Post 241 of Angleton, Brian Huffman, Glen Moody and all local and national VFWs for your sacrificial endeavors to keep alive the memory of our heroic men and valiant women who made it possible for us to live, “In the land of the free, and the home of the brave.” America will never forget their service to their country. Their names are etched on honors bright crest. Heroes never die. They live forever in the hearts and minds of those who would follow in their footsteps. God’s divine grace abide with each of you. “Greater love has no man than this; to lay down one’s life for his friends.” John 15:13
n n n
Shouts of love and accolades of joyful congratulations to the Rev. Jeremiah Woodard and the late Andrew Higgins, who will be inducted into Prairie View’s Interscholastic League Coaches Association on July 19 in San Antonio. Woodard and Higgins are renowned products of George Washington Carver High School in Sweeny. Jeremiah is a retired Dow employee and associate minister of the St. Paul Baptist Church and the Rev. LC Dews is the angel of the house. Andrew retired from Houston ISD and was a pillar of strength at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, serving faithfully during the pasturage of Dr. William Lawson. Jeremiah will be recognized for his contributions to sports during the 1960s and Andrew because of his extraordinary coaching abilities in Houston ISD. Blessings, honor and love to these mighty men of God. “The reward for humility and fear of the Lord is riches and honor and life.” Proverbs 22:4
n n n
Shirley Farrington: Shouts out birthday blessings of love to the Rev. Anthony Hall of Trinity Outreach Church, Mrs. Dora Culberson and Mr. Thard, father of Calvin Thard. To God be glory bless His name for many more.
n n n
Theresa Jackson: A special shout out to Shedrick Helms for the time and energy put into trimming the hedges and putting out mulch at our Mims Community Center. Although we cannot gather there in this Covid-19 season, it is good to pass by and see that it looks pretty and is not forgotten.
