I write today’s column with a heavy heart. I know I’m certainly not alone with this. I’m referring to what happened Tuesday in Uvalde.
I’m crying, and I know again I am not alone. I can’t even begin to imagine how those parents who lost their precious child feel.
When we lived in Lubbock, I drove my kids two blocks to school. I also picked them up. At one time, I drove to the school three different times because of the grades they were in. My friends couldn’t believe I would do that for just two blocks. But I told them, if I see them go into the school building, I know they are safe. What else did I have to do except take care of house and family?
I worked all right … at home. But, when I dropped them off and watched them go inside, I could go home and do what mothers do and with no worries.
Well, obviously times are different, parents don’t have the luxury of dropping off their kids and know they will be safe. I look at those faces of the ones who were so brutally murdered and can’t help but cry, and I wish so much there could be something I could say or do to help with this pain we all feel.
Washington has lost all common sense. They spend money like crazy, and spend most of it so foolishly, when maybe all this could have been avoided by protecting our kids in the United States. I am angry, hurt and so disappointed in our country right now.
Please join me and let’s all pray for all those families who are hurting right now — and will for the rest of their lives. And pray that sometime soon common sense will come back.
n n n
On a lighter note, the kids talked me into letting let them walk to school one day. They were getting a hard time from the rest of the kids who lived on our street because they walked to school and my kids were driven.
Believe this: We lived on a cul de sac and had 45 kids on our street.
Anyway, when I picked up the kids that afternoon, Mark handed me a note from the teacher telling me Mark didn’t get to school until 11:30 that morning. I nearly fainted it scared me so bad. When we got home I grabbed him up and ask him where in the world was he all that time. He was in the first grade! He told me he was watching the tractors a few streets down from us. They were building new houses, and he loved trucks and all that heavy equipment.
As a matter of fact when he was about 4, a friend of ours used to love to get Mark in front of our friends when we would get together and ask him to tell everyone what he wanted to be when he grew up. He very proudly said, “A garbage man!”
I’m certainly not making light of the good folks who are garbage collectors; it’s a good job, like all others. I don’t care what anybody does for a living. I respect the fact they are out there working, not sitting at home and getting paid for it.
n n n
I am thinking the solar-powered stakes I ordered that emit a high frequency sound only bad things can hear — like snakes — seem to be working. I haven’t seen any snakes, and believe me, I look for them now.
The stakes do not bother dogs … wait. What am I saying? Bentley isn’t a mere dog. He’s a four-legged-baby!
My cousin Bill Jernigan wrote me this long email about friendly snakes, etc. The bottom line to that email was, “Why can’t we all just get along?” He also enclosed a picture of his friendly snake. It’s a king snake, I think he said, and it eats rats and such.
Oh boy, is he ever easily fooled. Bill, it’s some kind of king cobra. I know — a snake by any other name is still a King cobra snake!
n n n
While I still have Marlyn’s cookbook open to the veggie section, I spotted this recipe for squash. Though I would share it with you.
Squash Puffs
Ingredients
2 cups fresh yellow squash, grated
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
4 tablespoons margarine
Directions
Combine squash, onion, sugar, salt and pepper. Cover and let stand 30 minutes. Drain thoroughly. Add flour and eggs and blend well. Melt margarine in large skillet over medium heat. Drop squash mixture by tablespoons into hot margarine. Let simmer until golden brown, turning once.
n n n
Here is one of my most favorite veggies.
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
2 medium to large sweet potatoes
Butter or margarine, to taste
Directions
Wash and dry sweet potatoes. Grease each potato with oil or shortening and place on baking pan lined with foil. Bake in 400-degree oven for about one hour, until fork tender. Remove from oven, peel, and slather with butter. Serve immediately.
Note: If potatoes are done before the rest of your meal, place them in a brown paper bag and forget them. When it’s time to serve them, the peels come off very easily. (Great hint, Marlyn!)
n n n
Ultimate Asparagus Casserole
Ingredients
2 cans cut asparagus, drained well
1 (10-ounce) can cream of celery soup
white pepper, to taste
1/2 cup mild cheddar cheese, grated
1 can French’s fried onion rings
Directions
Place drained asparagus in one-quart shallow baking dish or pie plate. Spread soup evenly over asparagus. Sprinkle with white pepper and grated cheese. Bake in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and cover with French’s fried onion rings. Return to oven for five minutes. Serve immediately while onion rings are crispy and dish is piping hot.
n n n
Fried Catfish
Ingredients
1 cup milk
1/4 cup prepared mustard
salt and cayenne pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons garlic puree
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1/2 cup beer
juice of one lemon
cornmeal for coating
Directions
Mix well the first eight ingredients; add fish filet and marinate at least four hours. Drain filets in a colander. Mix cornmeal, flour, Greek seasoning, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Dip fish filets in cornmeal mixture and fry in medium oil. Drain and drizzle with lemon juice.
That’s it for me today! One more positive note.
I was coming from the desk at the tax office years ago when a young lady stepped up in front of me and said to me, “You look like you could use a hug.” And she proceeded to hug me. I hugged her back. She was right; I did need a hug.
What a chance she took by doing that. She doesn’t know it, but she made my day. I am a hugger, and very approachable, but I don’t think I have the nerve that young lady did to do that. I’m glad she didn’t have a problem with it.
You might not be a hugger, but a friendly smile wouldn’t hurt anything.
