Shouts of eternal love and gratefulness to Chief Michael Morgan, John McLure, Lorrie Mclure, and all the former officers and members of the San Bernardo Volunteer Fire Department for showering the Mims’ Community with your abiding generosity and love.
The SBVFD served our communities for over thirty faithful years leaving their fragrant perfumes of compassion and care and established many lasting friendships. We, the officers and members of the Mims’ Community Center have been blessed beyond measure, and we cannot express in words our sincere appreciation to the San Bernardo Volunteer Fire Department for your benevolence and favor to our organization. Those who make compassion the heartbeat of their neighborhoods find joy in life. Kindness deepens the spirit and produces rewards that cannot be explained in words. When you are good to people you will be rewarded more for your kindness than any level of success you could ever attain.
May God continue to embrace each of you with even greater works, and may He order your steps in His word as you march onward with His truth alive in your souls.
“The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” Psalm 126:3
Shouts of delightful love and anniversary blessings to an exceptionally kindhearted and consecrated spiritual pair on their 40th wedding anniversary~-James Wright and Lou Ella Green Wright.
The beautiful couple are powerful prayer and praise warriors at the Greater Mt. Zion Church and Pastor Roland Hendricks is the proclaimer of the joyful message. It is often said that marriages are like fingerprints, each one is different and each one is beautiful Long lasting marriages such as yours are built by two people who believe in and live by the solemn promise they made. A marriage is more than finding the right person, it is being the right person, and the closer a husband and wife get to God, the closer they get to each other.
Our prayer is that you will continue to stretch your arms out in faith, full of expectancy, that your future days will be happier and brighter than ever. God is on the throne, working on your behalf, and He is always good.
“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 18:22
Shouts of immeasurable love and congratulatory well wishes to a beautiful and talented duo filled with a super abundance of Godly love on their 36th Wedding anniversary--Deacon Reginald Brown and Psalmist Alisha Harris Brown.
They are passionate and compassionate congregants of the Providence Baptist Church and Pastor T. Hicks is the mighty shepherd of the house. You have been given the gift of unconditional love and a lifetime to multiply the glad times, to divide the sad times and to equip each other with the necessary tools to handle the complexities of life at all times. The real act of marriage takes place in the heart and is reflected over and over again in the way you treat each other. You shield and protect each other and hold one another in high regard. Your marriage is very special because you have made it so, and it grows more beautiful and precious as time goes by.
Our prayer is that the breath of the Lord will continue to breath upon your marriage and grant you love and prosperity.
“And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” Colossians 3:14
Shouts of towering love and expressions of birthday blessings to a dynamic counselor, educator, role model and a Christian woman of a quiet but commanding character---Catrina Johnson Hogan.
There is no profession in the world as rewarding to soul and body as the molding of our most valuable resources~our children. It calls for patience and wisdom, skill and unlimited love. God gave such a gift to counselors and educators like yourself. As role models we inspire others in what we say and do, and you can believe our young people are observing our actions. With your life you have exemplified to us that it does not take gigantic steps to change the lives of our children. Sometimes all it takes is baby steps filled with a kind smile, a simple hug and a few words of encouragement letting others know that you see them and you care. Know that you are appreciated not only on your birthday, but every day you are loved and appreciated beyond measure.
We pray that God’s love will continue to sturdy your steps, that His passion will forever fuel your steps and that His promises will propel you as you take giant leaps of faith.
“May God’s goodness and love follow you all the days of your life.” Psalm 23:6
