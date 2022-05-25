ANGLETON
There’s something quite pleasant about being among butterflies, trees and nature. Students at Angleton ISD’s CATS Academy will be helping make a place near campus more enjoyable.
Dale Hrabovsky, a science teacher at CATS Academy — which stands for Changing Attitudes to Succeed — is heading a nature trail and butterfly garden project in collaboration between Angleton ISD and the city of Angleton.
“Dale Hrabovsky reached out to the City of Angleton and proposed a variety of amenities and improvements to the site so children who attend Angleton CATS Academy can get involved in the outdoors to aid in our children’s physical, social and intellectual well-being while also teaching them about responsibility and ownership,” Angleton Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer said in an email response to The Facts.
Hrabovsky got the idea for his students to build a nature trail about two years ago, and his principal gave him the go-ahead to contact Mainer.
The original idea was to build the trail at Bates-Dickey Park across from Country Village Care, but the city owns a piece of land across the street from the school on West Peach Street and suggested putting the project there instead.
Hrabovsky has earned grants for a campus garden, so he already has the tools and equipment needed for the students to do the work on the trail.
“We’re going to do the trail because we can pretty much do the trail without spending any money,” Hrabovsky said. “The whole point of us doing this was we wanted to do something without getting Angleton ISD involved financially.”
The project includes three phases. Parks workers built a butterfly garden and creating the nature trail will be next. Production of nest boxes and squirrel feeders will be the final piece.
Plans for the trail are to create a 4- to 5-foot-wide path around all the big trees, and to keep it as close to nature as possible, Hrabovsky said.
The collaboration with the city will be beneficial to both parties, Mainer said.
“This collaboration, no doubt, is creating a unique space for CATS Academy students to grow and thrive in our community,” she said. “The city benefits greatly because it provides a positive outlet for our youth, has created a beautiful space for respite, reflection and recreation within our community, and promotes pollinator conservation by providing essential host and nectar plants.”
Hrabovsky believes it will impact the students in a positive way.
“Hopefully they can get a little bit out of giving back to their community,” he said. “All our kids are here because of something they did wrong or a bad choice they made, so I want this to be a good choice for them, to help the community, to help out and appreciate nature.”
He has seen the benefits of outdoors education, he said.
“I think it’s important so they can have that extra education because I’m a big proponent of outdoor education,” Hrabovsky said. “I’m a past board member of the Texas Outdoor Education Association. Our garden last year won the outstanding outdoor program award from the Texas Outdoor Education Association.”
Some of the lessons Hrabovsky wants to cover with his students are biodiversity and ecological succession. He’ll be teaching his lessons to students who are in the sixth through 12th grade, but occasionally the academy has elementary students as well.
Visiting the garden will be a privilege for the students, Hrabovsky said.
“Anybody who qualifies to come outside — when we say qualifies to come outside, they have to be passing all their classes, be caught up, basically no missing grades and from a discipline, standpoint, be on a good discipline level,” Hrabovsky said.
Hrabovsky hopes to complete the project by Nov. 1.
“Community partnerships like these are necessary to make a big impact in our community,” Mainer said. “I believe we can do more together than we can apart. We hope the success of this project shows each organization that we can, and should, collaborate more frequently to meet the needs of our community and provide a fantastic quality of life here in Angleton.”
