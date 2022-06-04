Wow, did May zoom by or what? This summer will be gone before we know it.
Bentley has decided he doesn’t want any part of the pool. There won’t be enough summer left for me to convince him otherwise. He is perfectly happy laying in the shade while I splash around.
Which brings to mind … I want to share with you the sunscreen I use.
I tan while in the sun, and I’m sure it’s from the dye in the sunscreen I use. But it looks so natural, I love it. It is 30 SPF Australian Gold. I got it at Kroger. I suggest you spray yourself outside if the wind is not blowing. If it is, go in the garage or any place except in your house. I sprayed in the bathroom, then when I mopped the tile floor the mop became tanned. Also, I would suggest hold your breath while you spray yourself.
The can sprays upside down, too. You can easily spray your back. Do not spray your face. I spray in my hand, then close my eyes and rub it on my face. It does not make you splotchy.
It costs a little more than any other spray, but I think it is worth it because of the tanned look. You are welcome!
n n n
One more little hint I want to share with you. This is an age-old trick I forget to use most of the time.
When I am having a really good hair day, and then putting something over my head that should have gone on over my head before having the good hair day (which is not often) there it goes … poof! That is the one day my hair really looked good and I blow it.
Not anymore.
If you are like me and get dressed after the war paint has been applied and the hair is perfect, do this. Take a silk scarf and put over your head and then your clothes will slide over the scarf like swallowing a slimy oyster. But, it works, trust me. That trick has been around long before I was born, and that, my friends, has been tried and proven to be successful for eons.
n n n
Another thing I want to discuss with you. All of us old folks sit around and think of how old we are getting. We’ve all heard, “age is just a number,” and while that’s true, a lot of us go by that number.
I choose to go by the number that is in my head. That number would be somewhere in my late 40s. I wear what I want to wear, and act accordingly when I feel like it. I love to laugh and have fun. I don’t mind at all that a lot of the laughs are at my expense, I just love it anyway — all in good-natured fun.
Aubrey and Mary, who I sit at a table with at the American Legion Hall, reminded me of a Clint Eastwood goodie. When asked why he keep the rigorous schedule he still does in his 90s, he replied, “It keeps the old man out.” I think that is priceless!
Just like you are what you eat (they say), I believe you are what age you are in your head.
n n n
Since weekends don’t have to be about food, I can write most anything I want to. You all know how I feel about politics, so I won’t go there, and if I wrote how I really feel about it, it wouldn’t be able to be printed anyway, so I’ll stick to what concerns us.
Now, I will give you my thoughts about diets. I know this is not a simple thing to tackle and won’t work for everyone, but here is my philosophy: Eat what you always eat, just a whole lot less of it. And don’t forget to move around some in the meantime.
I know when I get a sweet tooth attack, I give in to it; but, I don’t eat all I want of it. I have heard, and I don’t know if this is true or not, but quit eating when you can’t taste it any longer. Oh, if it was just that simple. But think about it. I go by that theory.
Just like last night I fixed strawberry shortcake. I used an angel food cake with sweetened strawberries and heavy whipping cream, sweetened of course. And I piled on the strawberries and a good helping of whipping cream on top of a pretty good-size piece of angel food cake. I felt like I could do that because I had a baked potato and broiled chicken for dinner. And, I won’t have broiled chicken and a baked potato again for a loooog time!
WAIT! I’m kidding; I won’t have strawberry short cake for a loooooooog time.
I know you don’t need me to tell you how to diet, just do what works for you. I do know this about that — do not make your goal for losing those extra pounds something unreasonable. When I was younger and worked my butt off, I weighed 114 pounds. Do you know what it would take for me to weigh 114 now? I would have to literally starve myself and get all depressed and cranky (which goes against my sweet nature). So, I weigh more and I’m happy with it.
One more trick I learned a long time ago is to weigh yourself once a week. If you are 5 pounds more than you were last week, well, cut back. It’s a heck of a lot easier to lose 5 pounds than 10. That was very profound.
I’m not even going to pretend to think it is easy to lose weight. I know it is a struggle, but if you really want something bad enough, you can make it happen.
n n n
You all know about my life, because I tell you all about it. Here is another thing I would like to address while I am in the counseling mood. (I studied counseling as an old student back in college in Austin.)
I struggled with depression for a long time. But, when it got so bad I thought I couldn’t take it anymore, I went to see my best friend, my doctor, who I lovingly refer to as my Bro, and got some help. I hated the thought of taking anti-depression pills, but I gotta tell ya — after about two days of taking them, I was a whole new person.
I am a person who believes a certain amount of depression is natural, but not when it is constant. There is no shame is admitting you need help. It is not a sign of weakness. I thought of myself as a steel magnolia, I guess, then realized I wasn’t.
Seems my “Bro,” Dr. Khanh Bui, was a whole new person than he usually is when I go see him. Normally, we just exchange barbs, but he knows his business. He was sweet, compassionate, and the person I needed that day.
That was several years ago, and I’m not on them anymore, but I would not hesitate to start on them if I thought I was that depressed again. Believe me — life is too short to worry about other people think. It is certainly not a thing to be ashamed of; it’s only smart to seek help.
It may not be anti-depression pills you need, but just someone who can say something to you that makes sense. Thank you, Bro. And I gotta tell you Bro, this last email you sent … you win.
n n n
Hope you enjoyed this column and it spoke to you … or not. I love you all and I want to think that I touched someone with my life. That’s why I spill the beans on my life. We all think we are the only one with certain problems, but I have a news bulletin for you: We aren’t.
My last words of wisdom for you are: I don’t know care what another person might think of me as long as I know I am a good person and try to get up every morning and do the right thing. I can’t control what other people think of me, so why worry about it? I’m not conceited enough to think that many people think of me anyway.
Love you guys. Just be happy being you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.