SUNDAY SERMON: Safe in His Arms

Editor’s note: The Facts presents a new regular feature, Sunday Sermon, written by local pastors. It will appear every weekend in the Brazos Life section.
In 1948, the Rev. Milton Brunson organized a mass Gospel choir at Chicago’s McKinley High School, known as the Thompson Community Singers. This group of singers became one of the most honored singing groups of that era, with eight No. 1 Gospel LPs and a Grammy award in 1995.
Then, on a beautiful Sunday morning in 1986, the Rev. Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers sang “Safe in His Arms.” And the rest is history. Here are the lyrics:
Because the Lord is my shepherd, I have everything I need
He lets me rest in the meadow’s grass
And He leads me beside the quiet streams
He restores my failing health
And He helps me to do what honors Him the most
That is why I’m safe, that’s why I’m safe,
That is why I’m safe, safe in His arms
Because the Lord is my shepherd, I have everything I need
He lets me rest in the meadow’s grass
And He leads me beside the quiet streams
He restores my failing health
And He helps me to do what honors Him the most
That is why I’m safe, that’s why I’m safe
That is why I’m safe, safe in His arms.
When the storms, yes, when the storms of life
Are raging and the billows roll
When the storms, yes, when the storms of life
Are raging and the billows roll
I’m glad He shall hide me safe in His arms
I’m glad He shall hide me safe in His arms
Songwriter: Darius Brooks
At some point in our childhood, most of us learned to recite Psalm 23. We often spoke of our “Good Shepherd” before we truly knew Him. Each time we read this psalm, we continue to feel the safety, comfort and peace of His presence.
The Psalmist David tells us how to be fearless when we face a crisis. There’s no need to cringe in fear or dread the times of distress. In Psalm 23:4, he wrote, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” He realized that all he needed was the Good Shepherd.
And he understood that the Good Shepherd knew his name. According to Census.gov, in the year 2018, there were 7.5 billion people in our world. And God knows each one of them by their name.
David knew that if God was providing “green pastures” for His sheep, there was no need to worry about his daily needs. Like every good shepherd, God is aware of everything we need — even in the middle of a crisis or pandemic!
He realized that God would guide, restore, comfort, and protect him all along the way — and even prepare a table for him in the presence of his enemies. As He did for David, God will anoint our heads with oil so that our cups will overflow. Surely His goodness and love will follow every one of us all the days of our lives and we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
If you, or someone you know, has been impacted by COVID-19, please ask them to join with me in this prayer:
Dear God,
We thank You for being a good Shepherd who we can trust with our lives. Thank You for leading, guiding and caring for us, every day that we live.
How we praise You for restoring those who have been impacted by COVID-19 and for surrounding us, like a shield, with Your protection and strength.
Thank You, Lord, that we never have to fear being alone. Your love continually chases after us, even when You cannot be seen with our physical eyes.
How we thank You for healing those who have been battling sickness and disease. Just as You did for David, we praise You for keeping us SAFE in Your arms!
Most of all, we are so thankful for the precious gift of Your Son, Jesus Christ, who died that we may be saved!
Amen.
