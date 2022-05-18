Shouts of eternal love and echoes of extreme gratitude to the President of Educators 500 Organization, Mary Norris, its two founding members, Margie Mitchell and Jean Ann Higgins; and all the compassionate and caring Educators 500 Members, volunteers, special donors and supporters of this great club.
The Educators 500 members celebrated their 35th annual Scholarship Banquet with educator Frank Petteway as master of ceremony. The evening was one of sheer splendor in which the club honored numerous note-worthy charities, LULAC, Abigale’s Reach, WETI, Sweeny Lions Club, Women of Destiny Ministries, ML King Celebration Committee of Brazoria County, St. Paul Baptist Church Mission Outreach, Military Moms, Tomorrow’s Leaders Foundation, Matagorda County Joint Mission, VOW-22 Suicide Prevention, GMZ Education & Development, Smart Scholars Foundation, BAAC Matagorda Brazoria County Cancer Assistance Program and Bay City Alumni Society. Certainly, all participants were captivated, moved and motivated by the words of the esteemed speaker, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey Jr., who highlighted the theme “Unity in the Community.” We stand in awe as we celebrate each of you for your invaluable deeds of love and generosity poured abundantly upon your various communities, schools and churches. The renowned scientist, philanthropist and humanitarian, George Washington Carver proclaimed, “How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because someday in your life you would have been all of these.”
Our prayer for each of you is that the God of all mercy will continue to wrap His loving arms of kindness around you and grant you His favor as you move from faith to faith.
“Put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” Colossians 3:12
n n n
Shouts of cherished love and birthday blessings to a uniquely beautiful woman of grace, filled with the highest of spiritual gifts-Gwenn Simple Williams.
Gwenn is blooming with good works at the Greater Mount Zion Church, and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is God’s highly exalted gospel messenger. Certainly, the light of God shines in you and the glory of God illuminates you both within and without. You are always considerate of others, cheering us on through our ups and downs. You have been such a God-send and a true blessing to us all. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the wonderful impact you have upon our Christian faith, Christian fashions and Christian enjoyment along our spiritual journey.
Our prayer is that you will continue to yield to God’s love and lean on His word as He grants you an avalanche of grace.
“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works, my soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139:14
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to an amazing and spirit-filled gospel preacher, who loves God with all of his being-Pastor Ronnie Simple.
Pastor Simple is God’s appointed angel of the house at the Pilgrim Christian Church. You lead by example, in all that you do, giving us a path of righteousness to follow. Faith is not what you can do for Christ, but what you allow Christ to do in you through the unlimited power of the Holy Spirit. You have allowed Christ to live and move in you and there is no limit to the possibilities in your life.
Our prayer is that God will continue to enrich and enlighten you and that your works and your deeds will be crowned with great success.
“So Christ Himself gave them apostles, prophets, evangelists, the pastors and teachers to equip His people for works of service, so body of Christ may be built up.” Ephesians 4:11-12
n n n
Shouts of love and congratulatory well wishes to Pastor Gerald R. Holland on his 23rd appreciation services as pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastor Holland is also a former recipient of the MLK Drum Major Award, community servant, and a man of God who knows the way, and goes the way. We are grateful to God for sending you on earth to minister and be used in the ministry. You are a shepherd; you guide and lead us to a better understanding of the bible and the teachings of Jesus. You are what the world needs most, not a new “definition” of Christianity, but a new “demonstration” of Christianity. God speaks to those who take time to listen, and listens to those who take time to pray, and He has “anointed” you so He will not “disappoint” you because He has chosen and ordained you for such a time as this.
As a pastor of service and peace, we pray that God will continue to give you that peace which passes all understanding and a heart filled with joy.
“The Spirit of the sovereign Lord is on me, because He has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to build up the broken-hearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness the prisoners.” Isaiah 61:1
