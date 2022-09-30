WEST COLUMBIA
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the historic Varner-Hogg Plantation is kicking off October by bringing back its own fall celebration.
Hogg-toberfest, based on the historic site’s namesake, will present a Saturday full of games, music and, of course, beer.
“It’s really a community-building event. We like to get to know our neighbors and we just want everybody to come out and have a good time and relax with us with all the games and live music we’ll have going on,” Assistant Site Manager Shannon Smith said.
Access to all exhibits on the plantation will be granted as well as a chance to participate in activities such as the archeology booth, mini golf, hayrides, and a Hogg Hollering contest between concerts. The $5 admission fee and $4 beer tickets goes back into the site.
“This is our major fundraising event of the year, emphasis on fun for the community,” Smith said. “With this being our major fundraiser, we’re able to put on educational programming through the rest of the year.”
Throughout the year, the plantation hosts education programs and events for the community to come out and learn more about the history in the area, and with the money raised from Hogg-toberfest, they plan to continue to do so, even expand.
“The money goes back into enhancing not only our tours, but our field trips, putting on extra programming throughout the year,” Smith said. “We’ve been brainstorming on bringing more specialized tours back to Varner-Hogg — subjects, not just the overall history — so we can really hone in on certain areas.”
Starting at 2:30 p.m., the community can enjoy live music as they explore what the site has to offer. Tony Jr. will kickstart the entertainment followed by Jeff Arionus at 4:30 p.m. During a quick intermission, the Hogg Hollering contest will take place with separate age groups and prizes for the winners. Headlining the festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. is West Columbia native country singer Caleb Barr.
“I was very honored to get the call to come play. It’s my hometown, so it’s just great. I love coming back to play the crowds that I grew up with,” Barr said. “I just hope to see a lot of people come out. It’s a great historical site. I lived there my entire life next to the site, so it’s kind of really bringing it back to home. I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a pretty good night, I can tell it already.”
While the yard activities will continue, access to exhibits will close at 5 p.m. due to safety. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the concert. The site asks outside food and drink not be brought on the property. Food and drink will be available.
Officially kicking off at 2 p.m., admission tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance’s ticket booth. Learn more at www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/varner-hogg-plantation-state-historic-site.
