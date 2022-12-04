The story of Orlando Phelps, the son of Dr. James A.E. Phelps of Brazoria County, is one that has been told for almost two centuries, though there may be some dispute about whether it is strictly true or more in the nature of a legend.
At any rate, Orlando is something of a hero to area history buffs familiar with his story, which begins with his own rashness and probably overly abundant penchant for adventure.
When things began to go downhill, though, Orlando rose to the occasion, and the actions he took during the events that followed have made him a hero to those among today’s Texans who are familiar with his story.
Although his response was a bit out of the ordinary, he chose to risk his own life to abide by his principles. At least, that is the way I heard the story, which came originally through Catherine Munson Foster, a Brazoria County legend in her own right, when it came to historical storytelling.
As Catherine related the story to a couple of generations of Brazoria County children through the years, she first heard it when she and her aunt visited Mrs. Minerva Phelps Vasmer, who was Orlando Phelps’s daughter.
At that time, which was many years before the telling of the story, Mrs. Vasmer was extremely old, but was still active, and able to remember the past without prompting. She was both proud of her forebears and willing to share their story with an interested child.
By the time of Catherine’s visit, Mrs. Vasmer was still able to remember her father and grandfather clearly, as she did the stories they had told, even though both men had been dead for over a quarter of a century.
“Her memory of them was as fresh as if they had died on the preceding day,” Catherine told generations of county children, and she obviously enjoyed sharing the part Orlando played in the ill-fated Mier Expedition.
“I learned most of the story of their part in this from her story, though I already knew the bare bones of the expedition story,” Catherine explained.
Living at that time in the Savoy Apartments in Houston, Mrs. Vasmer was the daughter and granddaughter of men who had died over a quarter of a century earlier.
She noted that Orlando was the son of Dr. Phelps, whose plantation home called Orizimbo was located in the western part of Brazoria County at the time the Texas Revolution was under way.
As most long-time Texans are aware, when Mexican leader Santa Anna was captured following the battle at San Jacinto, most Texans of that era were in favor of stringing the Mexican leader up to the nearest tree.
All too aware of Santa Anna’s brutality at the Battle of the Alamo and Goliad, where the Texans had lost fathers, brothers, and other loved ones, most Texans held the Mexican dictator personally responsible.
As Texas’s leader, though, Sam Houston wasn’t in favor of that, preferring an opportunity to trade that one life for more advantageous peace terms with the government of Mexico.
Despite his wise counsel, Texans’ feelings ran high, and the Texans decided to move Santa Anna to a safer place until the debate was settled.
As a result, the Mexican dictator was taken to the Phelps’s home, Orizimbo Plantation, far up the Brazos River. There, guards held him as a prisoner, under the supervision of Dr. Phelps, but he was treated with the kindness the family would have offered to a friend or other welcomed visitor.
At this time Orlando was away from home, attending college in Mississippi, and was unaware of the situation until he returned home to hear his father’s angry denial to one claim that the Mexican dictator had been kept in chains.
Instead, the elder Phelps insisted, the prisoner had been treated with the respect due to a great enemy.
It was fairly well known in fact, that on one occasion, Dr. Phelps had saved Santa Anna’s life. The despondent dictator had taken a heavy dose of laudanum, in an attempt to commit suicide, and Dr. Phelps’s ministrations were able to save him.
Perhaps because Orlando had missed the excitement of these events, he was an enthusiastic participant in the Mier Expedition, an unsuccessful effort to defeat the far larger and better-equipped Mexican force.
This plan failed, however, when the Texans had fallen victim to trickery and agreed to surrender when they believed their enemies’ false promises as a flag of truce was displayed, agreeing to surrender to the Mexicans.
Only afterward did they realize that had they continued for another hour, the battle would have resulted in their own victory, instead.
Along with other prisoners of the Mier Expedition, Orlando was marched, not to the Texas border as they had been promised, but to the deep interior region, scores of miles away.
Gradually realizing that they were being taken to almost certain disaster, one group of the Texians, including Orlando, began planning an escape.
They managed to overpower the guards, then fled from what had been a highly unpleasant dream into what evolved as a true nightmare.
For the next nine days these escapees, including Orlando, walked through a mountainous terrain, constantly aware that their captors might be just around the next corner, waiting to capture or kill them.
Totally without food except for the possibility of killing the horses they had ridden, they were dependent entirely upon what little water in whatever condition they could find.
They made their weary way down the mountain after 10 days, their hopes of freedom, in order to surrender as prisoners of war to a troop of Mexican cavalry.
Their march was far from over, however, and now Orlando and his comrades would be forced to make it while weighted by the irons of captivity.
Next week: Orlando Faces Lottery of Death
