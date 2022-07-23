You’ve always heard the phrase “walk on water.” We all know who the only one who really could do that was, don’t we? Well, I’m not going to say I walked on water, but all I know is I got out of the pool so fast I’m not really sure how it happened.
I was having a good time swimming in the pool when I noticed what I thought was a piece of dead grass from when the lawn was last mowed at the bottom of the pool — then it moved! It was a baby snake that looked to be about 10 feet long, but in reality it was only about 4 inches.
I was out of that pool so fast I’m not sure if I walked on water or ran, but I know I was all of a sudden standing on the deck looking back at it.
I grabbed my skimmer net on the long pole, gutted it up and fished it out of the pool. Then I bravely stepped on it with my pool shoes that I wear on the hot deck. I know some of you will not like me doing that, but that snake will grow up just like all cobra babies do and I can’t take that.
I have a really bad phobia, ya’ think?
n n n
I was talking to Peter on the phone the other morning and I asked what he was doing? “I’m working on a job that will take about two hours,” he said.
“Good,” I responded. “When you get that done, you can tackle the next thing on your long list of 10 things that you want to get done every day.”
“Well, actually, I’ve been working on it for two weeks,” he said.
There goes the list of 10 things he wanted to get done in one day. Roughly interpreted, that means he knows it should only take two hours and he knows when he starts it is going to take two weeks … or longer.
Peter is a retired engineer and he just knows there is a better way to do things than what the directions say. That is, if he reads the directions.
Then the next time I talked to him, he was at his daughter’s house installing an alarm, camera and flood light system. I just had to ask: “How long has this taken?” He said, “I’m doing this for Vanessa, so it won’t take long.”
She is so sweet, but she wants it now, just like the rest of us women.
Anyway he installed it like he thought it should be, and as usual, he got back to his house and thought about it. Bottom line, he had to go back and reinstall it the RIGHT way. He really thought if Vanessa thought he didn’t go by the book, he was in trouble.
Later, I talked a three-way conversation with Peter and Vanessa, and I had to ask Vanessa what her secret was to getting Peter to go by the directions. She said we needed to talk. Yeah, we do.
n n n
Junior, the pool robot, was acting sorta crazy the last time Peter put it in the pool. It was raising up in the middle of the pool and climbing the walls and not going back down without a little shove. I thought, “What the heck is this? It doesn’t do that when I put it in.”
So, I let it do its funny stuff until it ran out of juice, sobered up and recharged it.
The next day, I put Junior back in to really clean. Of course, it did its thing just like it was supposed to. Peter says to me, “What makes you so smart?” I looked at him and said, “I read the directions.” We had a good laugh and moved on to the next thing on his list that was going to take who knows how long. He won’t read the directions, I know, on whatever it is we do because his way worked one time. So I guess that makes him think he can now do anything without reading the directions.
I’m thinking maybe it’s a woman thing. Like, we stopped and ask for directions before GPS was invented, remember? Men, not so much. Remember that too?
n n n
Folks, we all need to do some kind of rain dance. I’m looking out at the pond and it is getting sorta low. It is 12 feet deep, so maybe it won’t dry up till we can get our rain dancing working. I try it every Friday night. Just haven’t hit on the right steps and moves maybe, but I’m working on it. So work with me.
Of course, we are in the middle of a heat wave. I remember back in the 1970s playing golf with some crazy friends on one of our golf trips to the Hill Country. The temperature was 105 degrees. We kept hydrated and played just like we did back home at Riverside Country Club.
I, for one, don’t think this is all due to global warming. Certainly not saying there is no such thing, because there most likely is. But, I don’t think it can be solved overnight either. I think it’s called “weather” for the most part. But, we could clean up some stuff if we all got on board.
That was probably enough to get me in trouble with some of you, so I’ll stop.
n n n
I hope you all enjoyed reading something that didn’t involve recipes. I don’t have to do columns on food on Sundays. So, if you were looking for recipes and didn’t get any, I’m sorry. It gives me a good break to write about something else for a change.
Remember, stay hydrated with water.
Hate to tell you that anything with alcohol won’t do the trick, so drink some water or other drinks for putting all that stuff back in your body you lose when you sweat a lot or a little for that matter.
Be safe and take good care of yourself.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.