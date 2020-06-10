ATLANTA, Georgia
LJ woman majors in public policy
Jessica Copenhaver of Lake Jackson earned a bachelor of science in public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Copenhaver was among about 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring semester.
CLEMSON, S.C.
Clute native earns doctorate degree
Ashley A. Dickey of Clute graduated with a doctor of philosophy degree in chemistry from Clemson University.
The university awarded more than 4,000 degrees in the spring semester.
LONGVIEW
Rosharon junior on Dean’s List
Jacob Steinman of Rosharon, a junior working toward a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, earned a place on the spring Dean’s List at LeTourneau University.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
LONGVIEW
LJ native graduates from LeTourneau
Alexia Funk of Lake Jackson graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from LeTourneau University.
The university had to postpone its 2020 graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration of this year’s graduates will coincide in 2021 with LeTourneau’s 75th anniversary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.