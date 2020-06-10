ATLANTA, Georgia

LJ woman majors in public policy

Jessica Copenhaver of Lake Jackson earned a bachelor of science in public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Copenhaver was among about 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring semester.

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clute native earns doctorate degree

Ashley A. Dickey of Clute graduated with a doctor of philosophy degree in chemistry from Clemson University.

The university awarded more than 4,000 degrees in the spring semester.

LONGVIEW

Rosharon junior on Dean’s List

Jacob Steinman of Rosharon, a junior working toward a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, earned a place on the spring Dean’s List at LeTourneau University.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

LONGVIEW

LJ native graduates from LeTourneau

Alexia Funk of Lake Jackson graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from LeTourneau University.

The university had to postpone its 2020 graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration of this year’s graduates will coincide in 2021 with LeTourneau’s 75th anniversary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.