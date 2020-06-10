Living on one of the four units at the Ramsey Prison Farm in the Rosharon area for a decade beginning in 1925, Martin D. Seay acquired a surprising amount of knowledge about the corrections unit’s operation during that period.
After a visit to the farm many years later, during which he remembered having a problem even recognizing where he was, he was inspired to write his memories of those earlier years.
Among them was the way things were there, from the inmates to the livestock. During his earliest years at Ramsey, he said, some of the guards used their own horses because those provided by the state were old and less than prime.
His father, however, picked a mule as his mount until some new — and better — horses were purchased.
Then he began riding one of them, a decision made on a basis of practicality, Seay said, explaining “mules were too valuable as work animals to be ridden by an employee.”
All categories of the prison farms’ livestock were improved about 1930, when Lee Simmons became general manager of the system and was able to persuade the Texas Legislature to appropriate more money for operation of the prison system.
Those improvements also included an upgrade to the farms’ dairy and beef animal herds. Jersey cattle were purchased for the dairies, and Brahman bulls improved the beef herds, Seay said.
He noted Ramsey had several good stallions in its horse population and also established a good group of brood mares.
Improvement was needed for the guards’ horses, where weight-carrying ability was more important than speed, and a larger, stronger stud was among the new acquisitions.
This stud was to be crossed with the small native mares, hopefully producing offspring suitable for carrying a big man through the long day in the fields, Seay explained.
The largest single purchase of horses on the part of the Ramsey was from the Nash Ranch in western Brazoria County, across the Brazos River, he said.
This had come about after a stranger rode to the guards’ quarters on a Sunday, introducing himself as Mr. Peeler, who was manager of the Nash Ranch.
Expressing his interest in selling horses to the state, Peeler said he had crossed the river on his horse. Seay recalled this was a surprise to his father, as he and others had long considered the river too dangerous to ford.
At that time, however, it was summer, and the river was it its lowest level, he remembered. After Peeler’s visit, several of the Ramsey crew crossed the river on horseback during periods when it was low.
Seay particularly remembered having done this in 1932, when he was riding with stock hands to the Nash Ranch.
Not long after the visit from Peeler, the state purchased about 20 head of unbroken horses from the Nash Ranch, and they were delivered by Peeler, who had crossed the river with this herd.
Seay recalled that these were four- to five-year-old geldings that had never been handled except when they were branded and castrated when they were about a year of age.
These were all what Seay described as “broncs,” whose previous encounter with humans did nothing to improve their dispositions. He said they required “considerable time and skill in breaking, to ride and get them gentle.”
All of the horses the Ramsey farm acquired from the Nash Ranch were quality animals of good size, he said, but several were never considered safe for the average rider.
The one Seay’s father chose as his mount was a dark, liver-colored sorrel with three white feet and enough white on his nose to earn the name “Snip.”
This horse, which stood about 16 hands in height and weighed 1,150 pounds, was described by Seay as “the best fox trotter that I ever rode,” with a fast, smooth gait.
He recalled this horse seemed to love to travel down the road in that gait, falling into a good rhythm, and clicking his bridle bit with his teeth in time with his gait.
“When he settled into this gliding fox trot, you experienced the ultimate ride,” Seay recalled.
As a boy, he always had a horse of his own during the years his family lived on Ramsey. The first was Maud, a black and white, half-Shetland, paint pony weighing about 500 pounds. She could fox trot as fast as any big horse and was live-gaited, he remembered.
When he outgrew Maud, Seay’s father sold her to a member of the Ethridge family, owners of the Imperial Sugar Co. at Sugar Land, for $300.
Seay said his next horse, Dan, was a dark bay with characteristics of the Morgan breed. This horse, branded “RM” on his left thigh, had reportedly been raised by a black rancher named Mitchell, who lived near Rosharon.
Several large ranchers who lived in the area around Bonney and Rosharon raised horses and had brought in well-bred stallions, Seay remembered, adding several of those had been Morgans.
Along with Dan, Seay’s father bought him a fine new saddle that had been made by the Stelzig Saddle Shop in Houston.
“I was the proudest kid in Brazoria County,” he remembered. “I spent many happy days riding the pastures and over the farm.”
He particularly enjoyed going on a practice chase with the Dog Sergeant when he trained his bloodhounds. This man was called the “Slut Warden” by convicts, but Seay emphasized this designation was not mentioned when the sergeant could hear it.
He particularly enjoyed chases conducted at night, when the moon was full, Seay recalled, adding the sound of the hounds carried better after dark and was “like music when they were in full cry, working a hot trail.”
Next week: Ramsey’s stock decimated by sleeping sickness outbreak.
