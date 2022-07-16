75 years ago
Turning out the heaviest vote ever registered in the voting boxes comprising justice precinct 6, citizens Saturday emphatically registered their belief that prohibition is not the proper manner of effecting temperance when they voted down a proposition to prohibit the sale of beer in that precinct. The vote as given in unofficial returns, showed a total of 927 out of 1292 voters declaring their desire for the continued sale of beer against only 365 who desired such sales banned by law.
Efforts of both “wets” and “drys” were centered on securing the heaviest vote possible in the belief that an expression of belief of the people would be in their favor. This belief was also shown prior to the election in sub-rosa betting in which both sides showed a decided preference that the margin of victory would be small for which ever side won. The final score of approximately 2.51 to one in favor of continuing the legal sale of beer was a complete surprise to everyone except the most ardent wets.
Another point which occasioned considerable comment among perennial observers of elections was the fact that despite the confusing manner of wording the question to be voted upon, very few mistakes were made by the voters. As far as could be determined the mistakes thus made about equalized each other.
50 years ago
A National Airlines passenger jet which was hijacked out of Philadelphia last night made an emergency landing this morning at the Brazoria County Airport in Lake Jackson.
The Boeing 727 airliner, which was commandeered by two gunmen, landed about 8 a.m. on the 5,000 foot runway at the airport. The plane immediately was surrounded by law enforcement officers who had been alerted to the scene.
Negotiations were being made with the hijackers this afternoon to provide them with a small private plane to be piloted by an FBI agent to any destination of their choice.
The officer was being made in return for the release of three stewardesses who were still held captive on the airliner at the noon hour.
Shortly after the plane came to a stop, the co-pilot, Norman W. Reagan, and flight engineer, Gerald L. Beaver, jumped from the cockpit. Both of the men were take to Community Hospital, where they were treated for injuries.
The hijackers held four stewardesses aboard the plane as hostages. The gunmen were identified only as an Ethiopian national named “Taffa” and another man know as “Green.”
15 years ago
BRAZORIA — West of the Brazos communities soon will have medical options closer to home when a new health center opens in Brazoria in about a year.
“Last time we had a doctor was three years ago,” Brazoria Mayor Ken Corley said. “People are looking for a home where a doctor is in close proximity.”
The health center, which will be at Highway 36 and CR 348, is part of a larger ongoing evaluation from Brazosport Regional Health System to see which areas need the most medical attention.
“As part of our strategic planning process and being a regional provider to health-care service, we’ve identified multiple communities where it makes sense to look at a clinic in that area. Brazoria is just one of the areas,” said Scott Briner, administrative director of marketing at Brazosport Regional.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.