Brazoria County Sheriff Robert Gladney had just left the scene of a strike at the Dow Chemical Co. site in July 1972 when his radio dispatcher informed him of the landing of a huge plane at the Lake Jackson airport. This plane had been hijacked earlier at a northeastern U.S. airport, she said. In response to questions from Gladney, she said it was a 747 plane, eliciting an immediate response from the sheriff.
“A plane that large can’t land at that airport,” he said.
Her reply was immediate: “Maybe not, but it’s there.”
Turning the patrol car around, Gladney sped to the airport, finding the situation as she had said, with everything pretty much under control. A roadblock was in place, with enough officers around it that anyone inside would be able to see one or more of them.
He quickly learned that two hijackers from Washington, D.C., identified as Lulseyd Tesfa, an Ethiopian national who was a student at Howard University, and Michael Stanley Green, a parking lot attendant, were holding four of the flight’s personnel as prisoners.
He was also told that two male crew members, Norman W. Reagan and Gerald Beaver, were still being held prisoner by them. Beaver had been injured when he jumped from the airliner, but Reagan was the more seriously hurt, having broken his wrist and his pelvis the fall, and had been bleeding from the head when he was taken by ambulance from the scene.
Gladney immediately sent Jacque Wood, one of his deputies, to the hospital to talk with Beaver to get details of the situation.
In an effort to prevent any movement that might frighten the gunmen and cause them to harm the hostages or anyone else, officials ordered that all air traffic stay away from the area.
Engines of the plane were still running when Gladney arrived, and Wood learned from the injured pilot that the craft had enough fuel to last another two hours.
Since the hard landing had flattened the plane’s tires and there was no longer a pilot aboard, the sheriff felt confident that the plane could no longer take off.
He would later recall that the incident had occurred after a hard shower that had lasted for six or seven minutes. “It was July,” he recalled later, “and it had showered hard that morning before the sun came out. Even that early in the day, it felt like it was a hundred degrees out there.”
Soon after the sheriff’s arrival at the scene, Sande Schmitt, a 25-year-old stewardess, dropped to the plane’s wing, then to the ground and ran toward Gladney. She said the hijackers had sent her to relay their demands: a plane and a pilot to take them to another country. She said they would get aboard before releasing the hostages as the plane took off.
Gladney had other ideas, saying simply, “That ain’t goin’ to happen.”
The plane’s fuel ran out about 10 a.m., the engines died, and the gunmen used the three stewardesses still aboard, Catherine A. Nosse, 26, of Miami Springs, Fla., and Donna S. Thomas, 24, and Linda Joiner, both 24, and of Miami, Fla., to address lawmen.
One after another, the women sat in the open doorway of the plane’s emergency exit during the eight-hour ordeal, but their two captors remained mainly out of the local officers’ sight.
Maintaining communication with his office through his car radio, Gladney looked up to see a group of FBI agents, the first of what would eventually become about 50 federal officers to arrive at the scene. They set up a commend center at the airport for officers, who would eventually include police from surrounding towns, state troopers, Dow security officers and Lake Jackson firefighters.
Relating this a few years later, Gladney recalled, “This feller in his suit and tie came running down the pavement and whipped out his ID saying, ‘I’m Special Agent So-and-So with the FBI, and we are in charge of this hijacking scene.”’
At this point Gladney recalled that he had looked down from his considerably greater height to the shorter federal agent and asked the man to repeat what he had just said.
In recounting the incident, he told the reporter, “He repeated it, word for word, and I said, ‘I am Robert Gladney, and in Brazoria County I am in charge. If these people expected me to turn my work over to somebody else, I don’t believe they would have elected me as sheriff.’”
Gladney remembered that the agent stepped back in surprise, saying, “I am going to have to call Washington.”
“I told him to go right ahead, and come back and tell me what Washington had to say,” Gladney continued. “When he came back, he said his instructions were to work with the sheriff any way he could, if I would allow him to do so. I told him that would be fine, as long as he let me be in charge.”
The sheriff then explained that on the Texas Gulf Coast in July, without air conditioning, it shouldn’t take long before the hijackers “are going to think they are in Hell, and they are going to come out.”
The federal agent, still dressed in a suit and tie, mopping his brow and breathless from having run back and forth across the hot pavement to try to communicate with the air pirates, simply nodded.
Years after the incident, Gladney recalled that heat waves had been dancing over the asphalt and the plane’s skin as the temperature rose inexorably, adding to his confidence that the climate would help end the standoff.
Next week: Problems with news crews.
