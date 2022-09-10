Editor’s note: Barbara George assisted in the writing of this week’s sermon.
The greatest threat to your life or destiny is not your giant- it’s your worry. God has already handled the giant. The giant can’t show up in your life without permission. Look at Job.
Job 5:2-12
2 To worry yourself to death with resentment would be a foolish, senseless thing to do.
3 I have seen fools who looked secure, but I called down a sudden curse on their homes.
4 Their children can never find safety; no one stands up to defend them in court.
5 Hungry people will eat the fool’s crops — even the grain growing among thorns — and thirsty people will envy his wealth.
6 Evil does not grow in the soil, nor does trouble grow out of the ground.
7 No indeed! We bring trouble on ourselves, as surely as sparks fly up from a fire.
8 If I were you, I would turn to God and present my case to him.
9 We cannot understand the great things he does, and to his miracles there is no end.
10 He sends rain on the land and he waters the fields.
11 Yes, it is God who raises the humble and gives joy to all who mourn.
12 He upsets the plans of cunning people, and traps the wise in their own schemes, so that nothing they do succeeds.
Your faith is supposed to dominate your imagination. Our imagination is supposed to be an instrument of creativity through faith. But when worry comes in, it hijacks your imagination. Then your imagination starts to work against you and not for you.
Don’t let worry be your giant. You have real giants. Worry takes up space in your brain.
How do you deal with worry?
Matthew 6:25-34
Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?
26 Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?
27 Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?
28 And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin:
29 And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
30 Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
31 Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?
32 (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.
34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
Worry is a decision. You decided to take in an unprofitable thought. It doesn’t force itself in. You came into agreement. Jesus is all about profitability. Sowing and reaping. You don’t reap the same thing you sow; you reap a greater thing. Matthew 6:27 which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature?
You are a force! But you don’t know how to release yourself right. Because you allow worry to take from you what you need to be you.
Worry takes something from you that you can’t afford to give. That’s why people say, “you are going to worry yourself to death”.
God only made one of you. And when you are gone, there will be no one like you. Life means breath. Everyone breathe in their hand. Do you feel that force? That is power. If you have breath, you have power. When you get a revolution of the power of the force that’s in you, you will no longer be intimidated of the forces that are outside of you.
It’s a force of power, impact, and purpose. God preserves this when you are a kingdom seeker.
If you aren’t stretched, you aren’t growing.
Trust the author of your life and stay in faith. What feeds your faith? Where you are going requires pure faith. There is true POWER in having faith!
Mark 11:13 -14, 20-24 (KJV) And seeing a fig tree afar off having leaves, he came, if haply he might find anything thereon: and when he came to it, he found nothing but leaves; for the time of figs was not yet. And Jesus answered and said unto it, no man eat fruit of thee hereafter forever. And his disciples heard it.
And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God. 23 For verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. 24 Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.
Testimonial:
I am fast approaching the age of 60 and have never been this excited about a birthday. My why? In 30 years of full-time ministry, my hunger for his presence is greater now than ever, I live to be a God chaser, nothing can compare to his powerful presence. The greatest gift that he gave me is “dingy faith” to believe for miracles for myself, and others. Take God at his WORD and just believe in what his WORD says.
A faith filled life is obtainable and full of peace, blessings, joy and righteousness. My prayer for everyone reading this article today is that all your worries are totally removed with “dingy faith” that moves mountains.
