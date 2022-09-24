Before beginning to read this column, I wanted to warn that details of what happened are unknown to this writer, but I would certainly welcome information from readers who are better informed. If you can provide it, please call me at 979-849-5467, so I can share it with other readers.
In January 1838, the state executive committee of the Daughters’ of the Republic of Texas met at the Houston home of Mrs. M.J. Briscoe with the primary item from Ed McCarthy, a letter regarding the presentation of the state capitol ruins near Columbia from McCarthy to the Sidney Sherman Chapter of DRT in Galveston.
Miss Kate Underwood and Mrs. Adriance of the Stephen F. Austin Chapter of DRT protested this action, and a letter was read to voice the opposition against removal of the building from its present site.
Members of the Galveston delegation at the meeting assured other members of the executive committee that it was not their intention to remove the building, but to leave it where it was.
The committee decided to go to Columbia when the building was presented to the Galveston chapter, and to request members of all other chapters to attend.
Another meeting of the executive committee will be held prior to the meeting of the state chapter, which was scheduled for April 20, in Dallas.
On January 22, an article datelined Houston was published in an unnamed area newspaper regarding “The Grand Old Men of Texas” and a “Meeting of the Texas Veterans Association” on the preceding day, and its proceedings.
After the opening ceremonies, Mayor Traylor spoke concerning his visit three years earlier to Columbia, where the first congress of the Republic of Texas had met on October 1836, prior to the capital’s removal to Houston.
He noted that the old building was still standing, but was in dilapidated condition, adding that he had “tried to persuade the owner, Mr. Underwood, to restore it, explaining that a patriotic Missourian” was currently offering to advance the funds to purchase and restore the property and turn it over to the Texas DRT.
“Having some fondness for the antiquated and historical,” the mayor said, “I prevailed on Mr. Underwood to give me a piece of a rafter, which was sawed from the top of the building.”
The piece he received was of hard, solid live oak, and was about five feet in length, he said, explaining that he had shipped the board to his home by express, “and out of it made four walking sticks and two gavels.”
He added that two years earlier he had given one of the gavels “to the chairman of a political convention .. that it might go down into history as a souvenir of the war of Texas Independence.
The other, I now hold in my hand.”
Explaining that this had been “a firm occasion for its first use, he then read its inscription: “Made from a rafter taken from the first capitol of the Republic of Texas, at Columbia, John H. Traylor, Dallas, Texas, 1895.”
The final item included in this file is a brief item from The Dallas News of Friday, November 13, 1891: “Columbia — The World’s Fair Association through Capt. T.B. Yale, is negotiating with John C. Underwood for the old capitol building first used by the Republic of Texas at West Columbia, two miles from this city. The dilapidated old structure is now occupied by a family of Negroes.
It is proposed to dismantle and move the building to the fairgrounds at Chicago, where it would be restored....”
Do you know anything about what happened to the remains of the First Capitol of Texas?If so, please contact me by telephone or by mail at P.O. Box 456, Angleton, TX 77516. With whatever you know, including references you may have to substantiate your version of the story. I’d greatly appreciate your any help you can provide.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.