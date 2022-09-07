Reunited and it feels so good. Have you ever had moments when you see someone, and it instantly makes your heart swell, and your eyes tear up? That was our experience when we got to spend time with Chuck and Winona Sherrill, good friends of my in-laws that had come to Lake Jackson to visit their son and his kids but were sweet enough to make time to spend with us. I honestly cannot tell you when we saw them last, but it’s many, many years since they moved away.
On a Saturday we took them to my brother-in-law’s house where we had dinner, dessert and enjoyed walking down memory lane. So many stories were shared about my in-laws, my husband, and his brother and sister that it felt like we had stepped back in time. Lots of laughs, hugs and pictures were shared and taken to document the time we had together.
The next day my husband and I met the Sherrill’s at Gulf Coast Christian Center in West Columbia where my husband went to church growing up and where the Sherrill’s and their family attended church. Again, this brought back so many memories as I attended church there after David and I married. As we were singing I got emotional thinking about how many family friends have passed on as well as our parents and what a blessing it was to have had time with Chuck and Winona who treat us like we are their bonus kids. I am so thankful that they are still around doing well and still in our lives. Reunited really does feel so good.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.