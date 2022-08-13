I wish this would be something every parent would have their children sit down and watch for a little while. The program is called, American Ninja Warrior. I am so impressed with this show. These athletes train all year for these events. It’s mostly upper body strength. Here is the part I want your kids to see. How to wipe out and take it gracefully knowing that it will be close to another year before they can compete again. They have worked so hard to get on this show, and we have to know when they wipe out their hearts are broken. But, when it does happen, they get up grinning. No temper tantrums, just maybe a slap on the water, wave to the crowd all the while mostly smiling, and then they move on.
I just wish I had seen this show when I was playing golf. I hate to admit it, but I wasn’t always gracious and lovely like I should have been. That includes playing tennis too. I wasn’t a John McEnroe, but I did have my moments. I should have been happy just to be able to play both these sports and get all the aggression out by hitting a ball really hard. The good news is the older I got the better I got at not getting so mad at myself and sharing that with my playing partners.
I lost my focus and gave you nothing but hints last Wednesday. Well today I will make it up for it and give you recipes. Can’t imagine how that happened. Oh well, I won’t strain my brain trying to figure it out. All I can say is, “I’m sorry.” See, I can be lovely and gracious and admit that I got my dates mixed up. And, that’s all I’m admitting to. It was not a senior moment, or senility, or getting older, or getting older, or getting older……
I do have to add this, since I have Candace cleaning my pool, I’m loving it. I did do something stupid, again it was not due to senior moments or senility or getting older. It was just a mistake. The pool needed some water added to it. So, I did…like all night. I have a water well but it runs on electricity. Needless to say when I got my electric bill my hair stood on end. Oh well, I love that pool. I gotta stop calling it a money pit and just enjoy it. As a matter of fact I’m sitting here with wet hair right now. Just got out of the pool. And yes, I do feel blessed.
Okay, let’s eat.
Pillsbury calls these recipes, “Ridiculously Easy 3-Ingredients.” I love 3-ingredient recipes. I do have to admit about the only thing I will get in the kitchen and make is the 3-ingredient peanut butter cookie. Talk about easy. 1 egg, 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup peanut butter (smooth or crunchy). Roll a golf ball size of the dough, mash with a fork, put on an ungreased cookie sheet, and bake at 350- in a preheated oven for about 6 or 8 minutes. Delicious!
Bacon-Jalapeno Popper Pinwheels
Ingredients:
6 ounce jalapeno cream cheese spread (3/4 cup from an 8-ounce container)
1/3 cup chopped cooked bacon
1 can refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count) or 1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Dough Sheet
Directions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and bacon until well blended; set aside.
Unroll crescent dough; separate into 4 (4x6-inch) rectangles, pressing perforations to seal. (If using dough sheet, unroll and cut into 4 rectangles). Spread cream cheese mixture on each of the dough rectangles to within 1/2-inch of edges.
Starting with 1 short side, roll up rectangle; press seam to seal.
Cut roll into 6 slices, and place slices cut side down on ungreased large cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough rectangles.
Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. Serve warm.
Tips: Cook bacon ahead to save time, or buy precooked bacon, which can be found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store.
Jalapeno cream cheese spread can be found in the cream cheese sections of the grocery store. If you have trouble finding it, substitute 6-ounce regular cream cheese mixed with teaspoons seeded and diced jalapenos.
Comments: this recipe was SO easy to make! I made these for Super Bowl Sunday before anyone arrived. The hardest part was not eating them all before friends got there, They are so delicious.
I made this for a small group at my house over the weekend. The plate came back empty within 30 minutes. I had ingredients so I made another batch and all of those were eaten as well. This recipe is a keeper.
3-Ingredient Bacon-Guacamole Crescent Cups
Ingredients:
1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet or 1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count)
1 container (8-ounce) guacamole (1 cup)
4 crisply cooked bacon strips
Directions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 24 mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
Unroll dough on work surface. Press into 12x9-inch rectangle. If using crescent roll dough, firmly press perforations to seal. With pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows to make 24 squares.
Gently press squares into muffin cups (dough will not completely cover inside of cup; do not press too much). Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely, about 10 minutes.
Spoon 1 teaspoon guacamole into each cup.
Cut each bacon strip into 6 pieces. Place 1 bacon piece on each guacamole-filled cup.
Tips: For a spicier guacamole, add 1/2 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce to guacamole.
Stir 1/3 cup chopped seeded tomato into guacamole for a garden fresh flavor.
Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.
Comments: I just made these and they are great. I made my own guacamole and cut up some cilantro from our yard, fried up some bacon and instead of mini pieces I did larger pieces of the dough since my mini muffin tin is packed away. They were awesome. Not bite size but still easy to handle. Yum!
Easy to make, delish to eat.
Have good week. Stay well and live in the moment.
