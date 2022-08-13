James Ray Phillips, who settled in the late 1800s on Battle Island Ranch near West Columbia, was the grandfather of John Gayle “Jack Phillips, a noted Brazoria County cattleman.
When Jack was nine years of age, his father died, and Jack began working for a couple of cowmen, Bailey and Wheat, near Bonney in northern Brazoria County.
He remained there through the age of fifteen when he was charged with delivering a herd of cattle to Fort Griffin, near Albany, Texas, where the cattle were to be used as food for Indians on a nearby reservation.
Continuing his work as a cowboy for some years, John Gayle also worked on a number of other cattle drives, and in 1872 married Jane Davis Price, whose father had built a home on battle Island Ranch in 1872. This home was later inherited by John Gayle and Jane Phillips, and later by their son, John Gayle Phillips Jr.
According to an article that appeared in Texas Longhorn Trails, Jack remembered that during his early days at the ranch, the cattle were “a free-roaming bunch, left to fend for themselves.
He said his father had kept a few of the Devon bulls in pens to use for breeding, and they were not allowed to mix with the “Texas cattle.”
He remembered that the cattle had run mostly in unfenced pastures in the woods, with his father selecting a few of the Longhorn bulls to run with his herd.
The Battle Island Ranch cattle were mostly “Old style Longhorns with a lot of horn and a wild temperament,” he said. At that time, little attention was given to Longhorns, and he noted that the Philips herd “developed without much human interference.
After meeting and marrying Carolyn McIntosh while attending the University of Texas at Austin in the 1920s, Jack’s interest in cattle had increased, and he was particularly interested in information he had obtained from Graves Peeler and the work he had done to select Longhorns to be kept at the state park in Mathis.
Although he said he never did travel with Peeler, in connection with his work selecting Longhorns, Phillips said he had obtained a few of the cows and one dun bull from Mexico, leading to the dun strain in Phillips’s herd.
“They all have pretty good horns, and are big cattle, “ he said, explaining that he had also bought several Longhorns from A.E. Melgaard’s herd which was pastured near Brazoria.
“These cattle were pretty wild, and we had to use dogs to help round them up. They would pick up a scent three or four hours old, and sometimes that’s as close as we’d come, ‘ he added in the article for Texas Longhorn Trails magazine.
“Some cattle would slip off and lie down out of sight in a briar ticket or in the high palmettos. We’d go in there and rope them, and if we couldn’t snake them out, we’d tie em to a tree.”
At that point, they would “cut a trail in to the animals and pull an old, homemade, horse-drawn trailer in there, and load ‘em up.
Acquiring more of the typical Longhorn cows from other ranchers in the area during the 1930s, Phillips said he was looking for “a long- bodied, long-headed cow with a high tailhead, and a tail with a heavy brush that either dragged the ground or was close to it.
He also admitted to a partiality for Texas-twisty horns, rather than those horns that came out straight from the animal’s head, forward and then up.
At that time, he added, there weren’t any of the tremendous, lateral-horned bulls, so far as he could recall, with all of those available being of the Mexican fighting-bull type.
He added, however, that he also had another strain of Longhorns, describing them as being a bit Roman-nosed, with a slight bulge in their foreheads and horns that “came out and then went back just a little bit, then forward, out and up.
Dobie’s book describes these as the truest type of Spanish Longhorn, Phillips noted, adding that he was unable to recall exactly where those came from.
Phillips remembered that in the latter portion of the 1930s, he bought a bull from the Winslow brothers of Magnolia, along with the animal’s dam, which he described as a “big, outstanding wide-horned cow.”
When one of Phillips’s friends, Fred Sommers, who ran a consignment business, saw the pair that had been taken to the stockyards in Houston for sale, he called Philips. Jack made a quick trip to the stockyards, paid $175 for the pair, and brought them home.
This brindle bull calf was the grandfather of Texas Ranger J.P., who would soon become noted for his importance to the future of Longhorns.
Next week: Breeding bulls in Brazoria county.
