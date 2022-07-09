OK, you have waited long enough to hear the “Rest of the Story.” I’m ready for Father Leo to rest in ease now and for everyone to know how his pants took a walk through the French Quarter of New Orleans parted without him in them.
So, without further adieu, here it is. It is not as good as what I already told you, just so you know. This comes from my good friend Danna Kolafa.
“Put the Padre’s pants back on please. I warned Father, ‘Uncle’ Leo not to be telling his lost pants in NOLA story to a journalist, and for that said journalist to have not heard the end of the story, well chaos ensued. The good Father called to thank me for the garden peppers and said that three or four people called him asking what the heck happened to his britches. He then asked, ‘Do you think she’ll finish that story?’”
Danna answered with this, “Well, one can only hope, Monsignor,” so here goes.
Father Leo was on a trip to the holy land NOLA — OK, maybe that’s my description — and sharing a room with two other men. The good Father decided to turn in early. Not wanting to lock the other men out, he left the hotel door unlocked.
During the night, a thief went up and down the hall checking the knobs for unsecured doors, found his unlocked and picked up the pastor’s pants that he had folded over the back of a chair. Of course, his wallet, cash and everything were in those pants.
The next day, telling his roomates, “OK, guys that was funny, but the joke’s over; where are my pants?” They replied with, “No, Father, we promise — we didn’t take them.”
He somehow borrowed another pair to make it back to Texas. (Now, we are getting to the point of me not hearing the story. Just the beginning which I thought was the best part of this story.)
Now, we are back to the present when the story was told. Then someone hollered bingo, and of course, chaos broke out again. That’s about the time I rejoined them from my urgent phone call from the prettiest girl in Alaska; that would be daughter Cheryl, of course.
“You did ask what happened to his pants,” Danna said. “But, that story really needed to be spun by the victim, our dear, put-upon Father Leo. What fun we had with joy, laughter and excellent company. So please, honey child, finish the story and put the Padre’s pants back where they belong. Love ya sweet pea and can’t wait for our next supper. All my heart.”
OK, my good friend Leo, now I hope you are happy. You just ruined the funniest part. I loved the, “Have I ever told y’all the story about losing my pants in New Orleans in the French Quarter?” How you can top that I don’t know.
Hope I’m still in your good graces. You have the best sense of humor allowing me to publish this story. Love you!
Now for some real life.
I went to a funeral last Saturday that was held for one of the loveliest women I have ever known. Unlike me, she was a real lady. She would be Barbara Lundahl.
I met her at the American Legion Hall and was privileged enough to have them ask me to sit at their table. Husband Bob and Barbara made me feel so comfortable to be there as a widow and made sure I felt comfortable.
It was like a splash of cold water when Bob texted me and told me Barbara died. The rest of us who had the same privilege to sit at that table got woken up. We then discussed how important that before any of us left on any given Friday night, we all get hugs. Who knows who may not be there next Friday.
I feel everyone who goes to the Legion Hall on Friday nights are friends of mine. Even though I go by myself on Friday nights they took me in and made me feel so comfortable. Folks, that’s worth more than I can express. So let this be some thought-provoking stuff for you to think about. You don’t have to be old either to start telling the people you love them and give hugs freely. One never knows.
Last Friday night was a good lesson. The place was packed, and I saw people I hadn’t seen in forever. I spent more time table-hopping and visiting with them than dancing.
I was stopped in my tracks when Ray — the fearless leader of this chapter — called me over to his table and asked me if I remembered this lady. I looked at her and knew I knew the face, but me and names just doesn’t happen. She is a lot younger than me, darn it, but she played golf at Riverside Country Club. She played more with my sister-in-law than me. We moved to Austin shortly before she joined the club. And she would be Claudia Oswald.
Bottom line: Live day by day … because, like I said, “Who knows?” And let me add, if there is anyone at the Legion Hall who doesn’t like me — I know that’s impossible for someone not to like me, but it happens — I sure don’t know it.
I hope you didn’t miss any recipes. I love people, and everyone I look at has a story and I love to hear it. To get a little mushier, I am a people person. I have to be around people, and I can’t think of a better place to go to be around fun-loving people than the Legion Hall. So my wish for all of you is find your own “Legion Hall,” so to speak, and turn loose of a lot of excess bad garbage you need to let go of and concentrate on what is really important.
Can you tell when I went back to college after we moved to Austin I was to become a counselor? Well, I did. Served my internship at the Greater Austin Drug and Alcohol Abuse Center. I can’t think of a better feeling than to think I might have been the one to say something that clicked in someone’s mind and turned their life around.
Now, put the paper down and get busy doing something constructive. And don’t anybody send me anything negative about this column. I know people. Back to boring recipes Wednesday. Let me hear some good things about what is going on in your lives, would love to hear it.
Gotta tell you all this. I quit drinking coffee several years ago. So this morning I thought I would try it again — get me some caffeine to get me going. This time I used Cheryl’s hint. I put a little half and half and a little sugar in it and drank it. Now I am so wired it isn’t even funny. Peter won’t know what hit him when he comes this Monday (July 4). Poor thing. He’ll probably head back home Monday afternoon.
