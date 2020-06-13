Allegiance Burned
By Tom Abrahams
Post Hill Press
$26, paperback
Long weeks of avoiding other people for fear of contracting the dreaded virus quickly depleted the stash of books I had gathered at the last minute before seeking the safety of staying home, and I resorted to the ones I had bought for my Kindle, including a couple by Tom Abrahams.
Once I had read this one, though, I realized the complex plot made it almost impossible to condense into a coherent look that would help readers decide whether to read it for themselves.
It’s one of those plots that pulls out every single stop — multiple murders, a variety of sidetracks, betrayal by friend and foe, jet-fueled journeys across the globe and a hero named Jackson Quick, who can never forget anything, but has trouble pulling up the events that have set an enemy into action.
Quick’s memory retention began with a football injury that twice required him to be brought back to life after it had caused his heart to stop.
Someone is taunting him, claiming he has caused them irreparable harm at some time in the past, but even though Quick supposedly remembers everything, he can’t recall the incident or the individual.
Quick, who is still clinically depressed after this vengeful enemy has killed his wife and daughter, is on the brink of suicide when he decides to fight back.
It’s a far-out plot with an unforgettable main character, not to mention an equally remarkable sidekick — the female reporter who first “exposes” him to her newspaper’s readers then regrets what she has done and provides help in finding his attackers.
It’s a novel I kept reading through the wee hours, waking myself periodically when I was too sleepy to continue without a break.
I’ve ordered the Kindle version of its predecessor, but need a rest between books, so it’ll be a while before I tackle it.
Midnight Jewels
By Jayne Ann Krentz
$4.99, Kindle
When I run out of reading material, I tend to look at long-time favorite authors whose other books I’ve enjoyed. This sometimes results in some real disappointments, and this was one of them.
When it comes to her light mystery/romance novels, I depend on Krentz for a good story, but this was definitely an exception.
Mercy Pennington is the owner of a store offering a variety of used books. She hopes to become a dealer of rare volumes, so she is delighted to find a rare book of erotica that will help launch her career in that direction.
She places a small ad in a publication that will catch the eye of a collector, and agrees to sell the valuable book to a man who asks that she deliver it personally.
Before she can make the trip, however, Croft Falconer, another rare book collector, comes into her shop wanting to purchase it.
Mercy explains the book is already sold, but he insists he will accompany her when she delivers it to the purchaser. Instead of ejecting him from her shop (and her life), she agrees.
Quite early on, they fall into bed together, and Krentz presents a detailed scenario of who does what to whom, leading this reader to skim quite a few pages of boudoir activity in an effort to return to the plot.
Somewhere in here, Mercy decides (a little too late, in my opinion) that there will be no more hanky-panky between the two of them.
Don’t worry, though, there are plenty of other bedroom scenes to come, so if you’re looking for titillation, you’ll have other opportunities.
My opinion was that Mercy exhibited a marked lack of common sense, complicating both her own and Croft’s lives.
I found myself skipping page after page of graphically described boudoir scenes in the hope of reaching some semblance of realistic characters or a believable plot.
It’s well hidden.
The Melody Lingers On
By Mary Higgins Clark
$8.99, Kindle
When I found this one still unread on my Kindle during a time when the library was closed and my choices were sorely limited, I couldn’t believe my good luck. Surely, after a long dry spell of books I had endured rather than enjoying, this one would be better.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t.
From having been one of my top favorite authors in earlier years, Mary Higgins Clark has dropped far down the list, and this is on a par with her other novels in the past decade or so.
I found it to be a bland romantic mystery that probably would never have been published if it had borne the name of an unknown author.
No wonder I hadn’t read it earlier.
