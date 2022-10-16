The most notable feature on the University of Texas campus is the 307-foot tall UT Tower. Inscribed above the entrance to that majestic building are the words of Jesus. “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
One of my seminary professors was once asked to lead the invocation for a graduation there. In his prayer, Dr. Crawford noted the inscription on the building behind him and thanked God for sending Jesus to show us the truth. A few minutes later, the graduation speaker made a sarcastic comment, noting the quote referred to academic knowledge. Crawford had two thoughts about that: The speaker was mistaken, and since he was giving the benediction prayer, he’d have the last word on the matter.
In his benediction, Crawford, a scholar himself, explained the spiritual nature of this promise.
To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:31-47
Only God’s teaching will set you free. For all its benefits, neither college nor grad school will give you the freedom Jesus promises.
There’s also a warning implied in Jesus’ promise.
If you reject God’s teaching you’ll not be free.
You’ll not be able to discern, understand, recognize or even desire the truth.
Notice here who Jesus was talking to: “To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said …”
Something we’ve already come across in this Gospel of John is that whenever we see someone believed, we should ask, was their faith genuine? Lots of people who jumped on the Jesus Bandwagon jumped off when his teaching got hard.
Here’s a clue from the text about the genuineness of their faith. Note the difference between verse 30 at the end of the previous section and verse 31 that begins this one.
30 Even as he spoke, many believed in him.
31 To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said …
A review of the Greek words John used to pen this Gospel reveals a difference between the words “believed” and “believed in.”
“Believed” simply means “I’m with you for now.” “Believed in” means you’re all in, a true follower. You believe Jesus is the Son of God, the only one who can give true freedom.
Their reaction to Jesus’ offer of freedom showed their lack of true belief.
They answered him, “We are Abraham’s descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?” John 8:33
“Never been slaves” is not exactly true. The Jews had been subject to countless nations — Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece and, at this time, the Roman Empire. But this wasn’t the kind of slavery Jesus was describing.
Jesus replied, “Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin.” John 8:34
This made them angrier. Just as it does today when Jesus’ words call out our sinfulness. Until we hold to the teachings of Jesus and the Bible it’s hard to recognize how sinful we all are. Only then do we begin to see this truth.
We are all slaves to sin.
Those guilty pleasures you try to laugh off but can’t shake off – that’s sin.
The anger you can’t seem to control, the habit of overeating, smoking, or drinking too much or too often, the porn you can’t stop viewing – that’s sin. The reason you can’t stop is because you’re a slave to it.
Cutting corners at work, cheating on a test, overstating your social media profile – there’s no end to this list. James, the half-brother of Jesus, described sin’s danger.
Each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death. James 1:14-15
Author and Pastor Rick Warren explained the problem. He said until you choose to hold to Jesus’ teachings you’ll be a slave to something. A slave to addiction, the expectations of others, past memories, future fears, current pressure, the opinions of others, and on and on.
Jesus offers freedom from that bondage. He essentially gives us a heart transplant. For the heart that’s guilty, he says, I’ll give you a heart that’s forgiven. For the heart that’s resentful, I’ll give you a heart full of peace. For the heart that’s anxious, I’ll give you heart that’s confident. For the heart that’s lonely, I’ll give you a heart full of love. That heart that has been bitter and angry? I’ll give you a forgiving, loving and generous heart. For the heart that grieves? I’ll comfort your heart with a comfort you will someday comfort others with. God says, “Let me do a heart transplant in you. I will set you free.”
These Jewish “believers” weren’t having it. The truth which sets people free is quite often the truth people prefer not to hear. If you read verses 35-41 you’ll see these Jews believed their heritage as Abraham’s descendants was all they needed. That’s like someone saying, “I’m a Baptist or a Catholic,” as if that obligates God to say, “Oh, okay. You’re in.” Jesus knew their belief was shallow. He said this to them.Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.” John 8:47
That kind of talk is disturbing to people who mistakenly believe they are God’s people for reasons other than faith in Jesus.
Many who call themselves Christians want a god who only says nice things, never offends anyone, and never calls out their sin. Others want a god who hates everyone they hate and affirms everything they want to believe. Still others who attend church regularly want a god who says, “See you here next Sunday. I’ll leave you alone for the rest of the week.”
Jesus was, and still is, too much for people who harden their hearts when his teaching challenges their beliefs or lifestyle. Their response is anger and hatred.
But as we’ll see in the chapters ahead, many more did believe in him, and stuck with his teaching.
Why? The same reason many of you will. You want to be free. You want to believe what God is whispering to your heart – that there is such a thing as Truth – that the words of God are absolute Truth, Truth for all time and all people.
Do you want to be free?
Hold to Jesus’ Teaching.
Know the Truth.
Let it set you Free.
