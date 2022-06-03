The Freeport Historical Museum commemorates the 190th anniversary of the 1832 Battle of Fort Velasco with the return of its exhibit commemorating the fort at the center of what many consider the first fight of the Texas Revolution.
“I hope visitors take back with them just how significant this area is to Texas history — not just Fort Velasco; a lot of stuff happened,” museum coordinator Wade Dillon said. “You had the arrival of Cabeza de Vaca and the failed Narvaez expedition nearby. Of course, the Battle for Velasco in 1832. And then during the American Civil War, there were Confederate forces here. So you know, this area is just rich in history and a lot of that happened right here in our backyard.”
Velasco is an example of that history as it was the location for important events in history, including the Treaty of Velasco, which brought the Texas Revolution to a victorious close.
“The topic of Fort Velasco is discussed within the museum. The story of Fort Velasco is still very prevalent,” Dillon said. “I know they’re doing a lot of work down in Surfside. They just recently accomplished a geophysical survey to try and determine the original site of Fort Velasco. So this is a very significant event for our area, especially here on the Brazos.”
The annual exhibit goes more into depth than the usual mentions of Velasco as it focuses on the battle itsel.
“This was just about four years before the Texas Revolution, the fight for Texas. This is one in a small handful of events that lead up to the Texas Revolution,” Dillon said. “The exhibit itself allows us to really go in depth and go into detail about the politics that lead up to the battle and some of the personalities. We also have original artifacts on display.”
The Freeport Historical Museum continues to focus on the history of the area and the importance of it to modern day.
“It is important that we continue to educate the public on our local history, our heritage, so that future generations can learn from our mistakes and appreciate our triumphs,” Destinations Director LeAnn Strahan said. “The Velasco exhibit brings history lovers from all over the state and beyond to remember the first battle of what ultimately led to Texas independence.”
The exhibit runs at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., through July 30 and is open to everyone; admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, military and seniors.
