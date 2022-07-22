The Brazosport Art League features artist Adalia Maudlin in the new exhibit “Retrospective” at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Throughout the year, the Brazosport Art League features different art and artists in the gallery.
“I try to do variety, giving people opportunities that they haven’t had and also giving the community different tastes of art,” BAL Exhibition Chairman Harry Sargent said.
Maudlin, a former art teacher, is a longtime member and past president of the league. This is the first time such a large portion of her art has been exhibited. Her featured art spans more than 20 years of work, going back to 2000, and takes inspiration from all around her.
“Drawing was always a passion of mine. I love to draw; still do. I take a lot of my inspiration from where I’ve been,” Maudlin said. “I’m very excited about this exhibit. I was really nervous. I’m nervous about it. But everybody seems to like it. So at least that’s what they say.”
The art collection contains several mediums, including acrylic, oil, pencil and a wide variety of subjects.
“I’m amazed because I had always seen her pencil sketches from the live models. This is the first time I’ve actually seen some of the things that she’s done,” BAL member Phil Partridge said. “I love the different media and the different sizes of things she’s done, and I was really impressed. I was very pleased to see it.”
The art league works to support and exhibit the art of local artists and provide opportunities to grow.
“I think it’s wonderful that the art league has done so much to encourage so many artists , and right now their emphasis is on the youth,” Maudlin said. “The center is a real star, I think, in our community. I would encourage anybody who wants to learn about art to come out here to the center.”
Maudlin’s art will be featured from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Aug. 6 in the Brazosport Art League Gallery in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Admission to the gallery is free.
