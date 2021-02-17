Hope you had a wonderful cold Valentine’s Day! I spent my day rewrapping pipes. I sorta wrapped the pipes, and called it good. But I let Bentley out, he did his thing and couldn’t get back in the house soon enough, so I thought about those halfway-wrapped pipes.
I gotta tell you — I thought I was in Alaska. And to think the worst is yet to come.
Of course, by the time you read this, we will know if we got any snow or not or how cold it got. I just want it over! I’ve seen all the snow I care to see, so for me, I just want it to warm up a little.
It’s hard for me to believe I used to go skiing and sorta liked it. I’ve been on the slopes when the temp was a big minus-24. One thing about my skiing is I slid a lot, and that gets you down the slope faster. I would always be the first one to quit and head to the lodge, prop my feet up by the fireplace with a nice hot-buttered rum/ Now that’s the way to ski. Or not ski!
n n n
Hi Gin,
I think I make the best chili in the world. Of course I think that! I never use chili powder and I never use tomatoes.
I soak ancho chiles and then grind them in the blender. I remove all the seeds first so there won’t be heat. The flavor is so far beyond chili powder. I also add about 2 tablespoons of honey powder.
Otherwise, it’s just celery, onions, beef and canned beef broth, a little salt and a bit of cumin. I put everything in roasting pan in the oven and let it cook all day.
I don’t use beans, but I always have a dish of cooked pinto beans for people who just have to have them. I am making
