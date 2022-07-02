75 years ago
With the approach of what is commonly termed the “hurricane season” on the Gulf coast, arrangements have been completed by the Brazoria County disaster preparedness and relief committee to provide prompt and reliable information and warning of such storms and to prepare for possible evacuation of the populace in event such action becomes necessary. This information was prepared and released from the office of A.T. Deere, county disaster chairman for the American Red Cross, this week.
Full information as to the location, rate of movement, intensity, probable path and all other information possible concerning an approaching hurricane will be collected and made public throughout the entire county with certain specified locations selected as dissemination points each town in the county.
In the Brazosport area, the Chamber of commerce will act as principal storm warning center with Bedingfield pharmacy and the bulletin board at the bank corner as supplementary information points in Freeport.
50 years ago
Freeport shrimp houses are running totals on individual catches made by local fishermen to prepare for Friday night’s Freeport Jaycee Fishin’ Fiesta presentation of awards to the outstanding shrimper of the year.
This year, honors will consist of first, second and third place winners to be determined by the amount of shrimp that each has unloaded into Freeport.
Awards will be presented by Eugene Vandergrifft, president of the Freeport Shrimp Association, which is sponsoring this event.
Lonnie Vandergrifft, chairman, said that “the idea of the award is to give recognition to those shrimpers who have worked so diligently throughout the year. These men work hard and deserve a vacation so we have based two of the awards on giving the shrimpers an opportunity to get away and relax.”
The shrimper with the top catch will receive the title of Outstanding Shrimper of the Year, a plaque presented by the Freeport Jaycees and a week-long paid vacation for two in Acapulco.
Second place winner will receive a weekend vacation for two in either Mexico or New Orleans and third place winner will receive the cash value of $200 in gift certificates from local merchants.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — School trustees heard details of a proposed $140 million district overhaul that calls for a new Angleton High School, converting the current high school campus into an intermediate school and integrating kindergartners into elementary schools rather than housing them all at the Early Childhood Center.
The details were part of a 10-year plan presented to the Angleton ISD board by PBK Architecture, Engineering, Planning and Facility Consulting at a workshop this week.
But district Superintendent Dr. Heath Burns said no decisions have been made and all items discussed are in the developmental stages.
“That is the recommendation of the Master Planning Facility Committee, but that is not the consensus of the board. They still have much to weigh and much to consider before they come to an agreement on whether or not to accept that recommendation,” he said.
Burns said no bond amount or timetable for construction has been set. The $140 million figure is a recommendation, too.
“What we ultimately present to our voters has not been set at this time,” he said. “We are a long way off from that.”
