I n response to my request in a previous column, I have received several helpful communications from readers of this column, who have provided information I was seeking about Texas’s First Capitol building.
Among others, this most sincerely appreciated information came from Jay Gibson of Lake Jackson and from Shirley Raley, both of whom e-mailed a card showing the decaying building and the information provided about it on the other side of this picture.
It clearly shows a building near collapse, with a huge hole in the roof, sagging walls, and every indication that it is near its demise.
The First Capitol of Texas was in a condition of acute decay when it was photographed in 1897 by F.E. Beach of 409 Travis Street in Houston. A stamp of the photographer’s name and address obliterates a bit of the information provided on the opposite side of this card.
“This is the First Capitol of the Republic of Texas. The house was built sometime in the year 1833, over sixty-five years ago, and was first occupied as a residence. The first Congress met there on Oct. 3, 1836, and the following June moved to Houston.
“The house is one and one-half stories high, plastered on the inside, and had three rooms below and one above. It was in this house that General Sam Houston entertained foreign diplomats, and around this house the Texas patriots once trod.
“It is situated in West Columbia, Brazoria County, at the end of the old avenue leading out of the present town of Columbia. Over the said avenue the Texas soldiers marched to Mexico’s Waterloo, the Battle of San Jacinto, and over it the victorious Texans returned to the infant Capitol of the Republic.
“Nearby is a sacred spot in which it is said lies buried over 300 Texan soldiers, and from some of their crumbling and time-stained monuments you can read this inscription; “One of the Original Three Hundred.” All of their graves are neatly kept by the efforts of the fair ladies of Columbia.
“These photographs can be bought for 25 cents each, prepaid, from J.W. Morris, Alvin, Texas, who owns negatives and has applied for copyright. (Illegible word ...) orders filled at once, (more illegible words) everywhere to sell these photographs; good commission given.
“This is the last photograph taken of the building. “I certify that this is a current photograph of the First Capitol of the Republic of Texas, as it now stands in West Columbia. “Given under my hand, this 31st day of December, 1897,
“J.P. TAYLOR, Justice of the Peace “Precinct No. 2, Brazoria Co., Texas.”
Michael Bailey of the Brazoria County Historical Museum also provided a copy of a Facts newspaper article printed on Sunday, June 22, 1976, with the headline, “Preservation of Capitol fails.
This story states:
Late in 1898 there was a plan to restore the First Texas Capitol in Columbia, but nature halted the project before it started.
In 1893 the “Galveston News” ran a feature by Richard Spillane. In the feature Spillane raised the question of preservation of the small building in Columbia (now West Columbia) that housed the First Texas Capitol.
In 1836 when the Congress of the Republic of Texas first met there were two buildings, a large one that housed the Senate and a small one that housed the Texas House of Representatives.
The large building had “been torn down long before 1896, but the small one was still intact, even if a bit run down.
Only a few days after the Spillane feature an Ed M. McCarty offered to buy the structure and the land surrounding it for a park. He would do this provided the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) would accept it as a gift.
He suggested April 28, 1898 as the date of transfer.
Mrs. Kate Underwood, Secretary of the Stephen F. Austin chapter of the DRT replied that the group would be happy to accept the land and set March 2, 1896 as the formal date of transfer.
Final arrangements were made at the home of Mrs. Urwitz of Houston. A letter was received from Governor C.A. Culberson accepting an invitation to make the acceptance speech at the affair. John Adriance would make the presentation speech.
The land was transferred but before restoration could begin, the Brazos River flooded the county.
Late in 1898 a flood struck Brazoria County and plans for the Capitol’s restoration were postponed. The Brazoria County area was recovering from the flood in 1899 and the early part of 1900.
Then in September of 1900 nature struck again. The 1900 storm did in no way hurt Brazoria County as badly as it did Galveston, but it did do a lot of damage.
In that storm one of the casualties (sic) was the little frame building that at one time housed the First Texas Congress. Restoration plans ended at this time.
“Now, almost 80 years later, plans are in the making to build a replica of the building. The land, being donated by Mr. B.G. Wylie of West Columbia, is a 100-foot by 80-foot tract immediately behind the First Capitol Bank of West Columbia “between the bank and the Legion Hall.’
“Hall W. Griggs, a West Columbia attorney, has stated that the city of West Columbia has designated a committee to look into the building of a replica of the Capital (sic), but he emphasizes that nothing is final. ‘We do have tentative plans, but it is too early to tell how it will go. I hope that within the year we’ll have more than just plans in the making,’ Griggs said,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.