The Clarion at Brazosport College is kicking off its 16th performance season at 7:30 p.m. today with country music legends Asleep at the Wheel.
The show, sponsored by BASF Corporation, is Asleep at the Wheel’s second performance at The Clarion. The award-winning group, led by vocalist/guitarist Ray Benson, last visited the Clarion in 2009.
Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin music scene upon its arrival in 1973.
Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. A career retrospective recorded with the current lineup — and a few special guests — has brought the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
Asleep at the Wheel has been nominated for 27 Grammy Awards, winning 10, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association in 2009. They have released more than 30 albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard Country charts.
Their Brazoria County stop comes a year after the band’s original members reunited to record an album celebrating its legacy. “Half a Hundred Years,” their 26th studio album, features appearances by music — and Texas — icons George Strait, Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett.
Tickets for the show are $50 for adults, $45 for seniors and $20 for students and children.
Asleep at the Wheel is part of a busy 2022-23 season for The Clarion at Brazosport College. Upcoming shows include jazz group Sammy Miller & the Congregation on Nov. 18 and ’90s pop star Tiffany on Dec. 9. Shows scheduled for 2023 include Delfeayo Marsalis (Jan. 21), Lorrie Morgan (Jan. 27), Vision Duo (Feb. 6), Tony Jackson (Feb. 17), Lonestar (March 24), Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project (March 27) and Gina Chavez (May 19).
