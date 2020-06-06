There is a confidence that we have to have within us regardless of the challenging season that we may be in or the time that we may be in, that we keep doing what God has called us to do. This past week, I read a quote written by the 16th century German theologian Martin Luther saying, “Faith is a living, daring confidence in God’s grace, so sure and certain that the believer will stake his life on it a thousand times.” I believe in our lives today, this thought he shared is so critical.
I want to reflect on this daring confidence we should have in God that we are willing to stake our lives on which will empower us to live in such an assurance in God that, regardless of whatever challenging season we may walk through, that I am willing to trust God and His word.
This is something that can only be developed inwardly in our lives through obedience and trust in our relationship with Jesus.
In the Book of Jeremiah 17:7, Jeremiah the prophet writes, “blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord.”
Developing an inward assurance in the life God has called us to live enables us to be productive, giving us the ability to pursue and accomplish our Kingdom assignments and the dreams of our hearts. Why, because you have this inward assurance and belief that there is a God that you can rely upon with your whole heart.
I want to remind us of this today, in 2nd Corinthians 3:1-4 , Paul is talking about having the confidence to fulfill God’s plan for your life.
What I find challenging is that sometimes we can grow in confidence when things before us are working out for our good. How about when things are not going according to our plans because there are things in our lives that will try and snatch it away from us. External things that go on in our lives, moments that if we are not careful will rob us of our undeniable trust in God.
Do we continue to grow in confidence or does our confidence diminish? This affects the way we feel, but internally we have to decide at that moment whether we are going to continue trusting and relying on God. It’s a decision of our hearts. This decision of the heart must be sustained when the pieces of the puzzle are not coming together.
Is our confidence diminishing in the God we said was good and able to do exceedingly and abundantly more than we imagined? Is our confidence still the same, or is our confidence diminished because of life experiences that we go through?
We feel if we are in God’s will for our lives that everything is going to be perfect. Everything is going to be as people say, “peaches and cream.” Challenges are a part of life, I don’t care who you are. We must remember when life happens to all of us and challenges come our way that God is still the God on the mountain or in the valley. When going through these times, do not allow your perception of God to change; he is still the same.
Please remember this does not mean we are out of the will of the Lord.
In 2nd Corinthians 11:22-33, Paul mentions the challenging times he’s faced. This is the same person who stated, “the confidence that I have is through Christ Jesus.” This same man experienced some pretty horrendous things through his life and ministry.
In verse 22, Paul begins to outline some of the things he experienced while he was in the will of God, and it didn’t stop him from doing what God had called him to do. He wrote, man, I have worked harder than everyone while doing the will of God.
I experienced more stripes above measure. That means he was beaten for doing the will of God;
I was put in prison for doing the will of God;
I faced death often while I was doing the will of God;
Five times I received 39 stripes while I was doing the will of God. Get this, because many of us, if they hit us one time would’ve been like, “I’m through, I am not going back, I’m not helping those people any more. They hit me, if they hurt me one more time I am through.
I was beaten three times.
I want us to hear this because sometimes we have this fantasy that when doing the will of God we are not going to face any hard times.
Today, do we think that we will escape a challenging time from coming our way? I’m not just talking about an assignment that we have in church but the assignment that God has given us to do in our community, the assignment that God has given us on our jobs.
Do not assume we are not going to go through some challenging times while fulfilling our calling, ministry and dreams. Jesus was in the will of God and he was crucified, he hung on the cross and that was the will of God for him.
By going through that, he was doing what God had for Him, so we should not be surprised if things are not going perfect. To immediately think I need to change something I need to stop doing this. I am not in God’s will because if you were in God’s will you wouldn’t be going through what I am going through.
You talk to well-meaning people and they say something isn’t right because you’re going through too much. Maybe it’s just part of God’s plan for you to develop something in you that you go through because, if we are not careful, when something external happens in our lives that affects us internally, it can cause us to stop moving forward.
We don’t feel we have the confidence needed because we don’t know whats going on. We are trying to figure out what’s going on. We cannot fathom why we have to go through this. Jesus once encountered a blind man (John 9:1-3) and Jesus’ disciples were trying to figure out, “Why is this man blind? What was the cause of it?” believing his condition was a result of sin, thinking it has to be something that he’s done. Jesus explained to them it was for the glory of God to reveal through his life.
So maybe we can consider in our lives that sometimes we go through challenging times. For during these times, as we walk through them, we strengthen others and God’s glory is seen through our life. I am not saying God brings evil into your life — he does not — but maybe God allows you to go a special season that can show His glory. I know that it is hard for us to believe. We do not want to go through anything, let alone for ourselves, but God can use your situation.
