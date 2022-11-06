I have this pushy friend that goes by the name of Glenda Paul who knows how to ruin a really good day. I am cleaning my house and having such a good time when the phone rings. She doesn’t even have the good grace to ask me what I’m doing or any of the social things one should say when you make a phone call. I say, “Hello girl.” She just cuts to the chase by asking me, “Hey what time are you picking me up for mass.” Of course I’m about halfway afraid of her, so I answer with, “Uh, five?” She says, “Okay, call me when you are on the way and I’ll be outside waiting for you.”
Can you believe it? I was having such a good time cleaning so anyone who happens to come through my front door wouldn’t have to have a tetanus shot to enter. Or if they happen to be allergic to dust wouldn’t die by getting past the front door. Tomorrow is another day. And if you believe that I was actually having the time of my life cleaning, I have a bridge that goes to Surfside beach for sell...cheap. Man, I put up my cleaning stuff, jumped in the shower, got dressed and was in her driveway at five.
n n n
It is amazing how much Linda Sharlow and me are insync with each other. I had a request on how to prepare collard greens. Linda is in my special group that doesn’t live in within paper boundary lines, so they all get the column early like the papers do. Here is what she has to say, and the recipe she has.
Linda, has this to say, “I just left the grocery with some. My goodness but we are insync.
n n n
Collard Greens
Ingredients:
One cup salt pork, cubed
One onion diced
One teaspoon oil
Two pounds of washed sliced collards with center vein removed
Pinch of red pepper flakes
One half teaspoon black pepper
One cup chicken stock, (I use boxed)
1/4 cup water
1/3 cup vinegar
Directions:
Cover and cook on low for one hour. Sooooo, good with cornbread, Linda.
n n n
Okay, Tom Spinks here is the recipe you ask for. I don’t really know anything about cooking greens, but I going to stick my neck out and say I would think this recipe would be good for any kind of greens.
I have the most beautiful calendar sitting in front of me that Linda had put together for the Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue. Of course she has a few that she rescued. She and hubby live in the Texas hill country and have lots of room for them to run around in. She is also the one who has goats. And two of them or named for me. One is Gin, and one is Tonic. They all have their own playground.
It’s funny that Glenda and I were talking last night coming home from having dinner after mass about the people who have known the love of owning an animal. All they want is to love you unconditionally. And those of us who live alone they are so much company. They are the only thing on the face of this earth that I know of that love totally unconditionally. They can be mistreated and forgive that, and come back for some more. Lord help you, I hope anyone reading this column is not guilty of mistreating an animal.
Anyone who can mistreat a child or an animal needs some help in my opinion. Like a dear friend used to say, “Everyone is entitled to their own stupid opinion.”
I know when people get a pet they have what they want and buy from breeders, and I get it. But if you looking for a pet that will love you just as much, please look at the SPCA or your local rescue. I rescued Bentley. One of the best things I ever did. In losing Doblo and Emily, I don’t know what I would do without him. And for anyone who is interested Peter is coming back to us.
n n n
Thanks for the quick recipe Linda. And for everything you do. I am probably one of the most fortunate columnists around. I have so many good email friends. We don’t know what color we all are. We don’t know how much money you have or don’t have. We just know we all have a lot in common and respect each other for who we are. Maybe in another life we were either a cat, a dog, a hamster or whatever pet you like. We are very loyal to each other.
n n n
Here is good hint for anyone who has a car with a yellow color on the lens of the headlight. When I got my “Happy Car,” the Nissan 350-Z, one of the headlights was a little yellow. Well, I fixed it and I didn’t have to YouTube it either. I just did the female thing and thought about what if this is a film that might come off. I knew instinctively (because I am woman) that this would probably need some kind of fine grit. So, I just happen to have some body scrub that has a grit to it. So, with that and a damp cloth I went to town on the lens. Well, guys it came off. It took some elbow grease, but if you don’t wimp out, it will come off. Now if you know another way, I wish you would write in and tell me.
I could tell you how I temporarily fixed a thing on my water tank that broke till the water tank folks could come to properly fix it could get here. But it’s a long story. All I can say is, when they saw what I had done they both started laughing and got out their phones and took pictures of it. I told them that if I ever was somewhere and saw my fix on another water tank I was going to sue. Of course one of them came back at me, and told me he didn’t think that anyone else would have all the things I used to temporarily fix theirs. It was a sight to behold, but it worked.
You know the old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” Well, when you don’t have any water it’s time to use your head, diagnose the problem and fix it…right!
n n n
Well, Glenda just called and as usual. “Said what time are you going to be in my driveway to go to the outside concert tonight in downtown Lake Jackson.” All I said was, “What time do you want me to be there?” I guess I really am afraid of her. So, stay safe, laugh every chance you get and behave yourself. That advice is for you….the behave part, but not for me.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.