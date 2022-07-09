Working exhausted and mentally spent is a good way to get less done with more mistakes. That means that you should schedule rest before any large upcoming project.
I’m writing this from personal experience. Across the years, I have, at times, been overwhelmed by responsibility. I did not know how I would get everything done. Already exhausted, it seemed impossible. I was intimidated.
Fortunately, I had a vacation scheduled ahead of it. I lay down my burdens and went and played with my family for two weeks. Ralph and Elva David had volunteered for us to use their camp house in Lake City, Colorado.
The responsibilities of taking care of my family on the trip and the beauty of the trip itself took my mind off of the upcoming responsibilities, and I rested. In addition, the hiking, exploring and a Jeep trip provided stress-removing exercises. Fun, that includes exhilaration and mild exercise, absorbs unhealthy brain chemicals and releases happy ones like serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins.
Returning home, I felt rested, renewed and powerful — it was as if I had broken forward like the Incredible Hulk. I muscled up my burdens and felt privileged to be trusted to carry them. I worked twice as hard and twice as efficiently.
Jesus set the example of coming apart from demands and responsibility. Here is the verse of Scripture from Mark 6:31 in The New International Version of the Bible:
“Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, Jesus said to them, ‘Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.’”
Jesus was here to make salvation available to all peoples; how could he go rest? Rest is vital. That’s why. He actually led the way to relaxation.
Although it has been drummed into me to go, go, go, produce, produce, produce, I’ll be more effective if I interlace rest along the way.
My best vacation was when I took a nine-day train excursion in a tiny sleeping cubicle on Amtrak. I had no choice but to rest. There was a large window to the side of my seat, and the scenery was amazing. The dining car was free for me because I had a sleeper. Yawn and stretch, sleep was a dream with the slight swaying of the rail car and the calming of the clicketty-clack of the rails and the occasional distant whistle of the train.
The route covered the western United States: Houston to Los Angeles to Seattle to Chicago to Houston. I had no responsibilities because I was bossed around by conductors. They even chose where I had to sit in the diner. One family seated themselves, and an irritated conductor made them get up, and he reseated them precisely where he wanted them to sit. It was awkward for them.
Upon my return, I was refreshed, driven and creative.
I’d love to take a river cruise that would include a portion of the route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Maybe that will happen at some point.
I hope this column has inspired you to plan rest-stops along life’s way.
Parting kernel of truth: We should include resting in place in honor of these words by Jesus: “Come unto me, and I’ll give you rest.”
