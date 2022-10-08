I’m sharing this with you for no other reason than to help you. What I’m trying to say is, I did this for your benefit. If you are one of those people who have a hard time keeping up with your cell phone consider this a good hint. A study in helping all I can — this is purely a demonstration of what to do in certain cases.
My friend Glenda Paul was here to pick me up to go lunch at the beach. The way I remember this is, I told Glenda this is a good time to do a demonstration of helping people find their phone that they laid down somewhere but can’t find it. Now, all you have to do is call me. Glenda is a little skeptical as I remember about finding the phone. She says to me, “What you are telling me is, you don’t know where your phone is.” I say, “Oh Glenda you think you are so smart, of course I know where my phone is. This is a test for my readers when this happens to them. I always know where my phone is. So do what I ask you and call me.” She very un-gracefully says something I can’t repeat, but she does calls me.
We hear the phone playing “Most People Are Good.” I say to Glenda, “Do you know where the noise is coming from?” She says, “I think it’s somewhere over here.” So together we walk in that direction but can’t find a phone anywhere in sight. This routine goes on for I don’t know how long. It’s funny we hear the phone ringing in the kitchen. We move to the den and hear it, then we move to the bedroom, but no phone. Mind you we can still hear the ringing. Now we move to the bathroom. Nope not there either. Now mind you, I know where it is? So we head back to the kitchen with the song still playing. This has already taken up more time than it should have. We are headed to the beach to have dinner, not lunch by now. I throw up my hands and decide it’s time to show Glenda where my phone is. It’s in my back jeans pocket. Maybe that’s why we couldn’t find it. We were together through this whole study of stupid. Standing side by side. Why didn’t she snap and say something like, “Since its ringing everywhere we go, could it possibly be somewhere on your body?”
This boils down to maybe not a study in finding your phone, but never take the blame for anything. Yeah, I know what you are thinking, that I forgot where I put my phone, duh? We got a good laugh out of this. The phone ringing everywhere we went….go figure. If I’m going to take some blame in this study, Glenda has to too. What are the odds when you are looking for your phone and you and your friend are walking around together thinking it’s ringing in every room? (Pretty high odds I would say.) Well, I know there is at least two of us.
Last Friday night at the legion hall I was talking with Rick Fess with the Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps has a birthday coming up and there will be some celebrating. So stay tuned. As it gets closer I will let you know when and where we can all go and celebrate with our heroes.
I thought this no-bake recipe from Pillsbury looked so good you needed to know about it. This may be October, but we on the Gulf Coast are still partially in summer. So no cranking up the oven!
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Cups
Ingredients:
Crust:
4 packs (8bars from 8.94-ounce) Nature Valley pumpkin spice crunchy granola bars
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Filling:
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup canned pumpkin (from 15-ounce can) (not pumpkin pie mix)
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice
1/2 cup cold heavy whipping cream
1 pack (2 bars from 8.94-ounce box) Nature Valley pumpkin spice crunchy granola bars
Directions:
Place paper baking cup in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups.
For crust, place eight unwrapped granola bars in food processor; process until finely crushed. In medium bowl, mix crushed granola bars, brown sugar and melted butter. Press about 2 level tablespoons of mixture into bottom of each muffin cup. Freeze 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat cream cheese and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about 30 seconds or until smooth and creamy. Beat in pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice on low speed until just combined.
In separate medium bowl, beat whipping cream with electric mixer on high speed about 1 minute or until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture until just combined.
Spoon and spread about 1/4 cup cream cheese mixture into each muffin cup. Cover and refrigerate about 4 hours or until filling is set and chilled.
Just before serving, place remaining 2 granola bars in resealable food-storage plastic bag, and crush with spoon. Top muffin cups with crushed granola bars, about 2 teaspoons per cup.
Tips: Store leftovers tightly covered in refrigerator up to 2 days.
To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper, and place on microwavable plate; microwave uncovered on High about 15 seconds or just until softened.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 cans (16.3-ounce each) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits, (8-count)
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/4 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
2 ounce (from 8-ounce package) cream cheese, cut in cubes
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease 12-cup fluted tube pan with shortening or cooking spray. In large 1-gallon plastic food-storage bag, mix granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice.
Separate dough into 16 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Shake in bag to coat. Arrange in pan. Sprinkle any remaining sugar over biscuits.
In 2-quart saucepan, heat brown sugar, butter, pumpkin and cream cheese over medium heat, stirring with whisk frequently, until mixture is melted and smooth. Pour mixture over biscuit pieces in pan.
Bake 40 t0 45 minutes or until deep golden brown and no longer doughy in center. Cool in pan 2 minutes. Loosen edges of pan with metal spatula. Turn upside down onto serving plate, replacing any biscuit pieces and mixture from pan. Pull apart to serve. Serve warm.
Tips: This pumpkin monkey bread recipe requires plain canned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie mix, which is a complete pie filling with spices added. Double-check that you purchase the correct one (the pumpkin mix won’t yield the same results).
Be sure the pan can hold 12 cups (pour measured cups of water into it to check the volume), so there’s room for the spiced dough to rise up without overflowing. Greasing the inside well, getting into all the nooks and crannies, helps the sticky bread unmold easily.
Pumpkin monkey bread using biscuits is best served fresh and warm the day it is made.
I think the very best time to serve this monkey bread is to be standing there by the oven when it comes out with plate and fork in hand! Thanks, Pillsbury!
Keep laughing, be safe, and happy!
