LAKE JACKSON
At 5 years old, Hunter Taylor already has big plans for his life: to be an astronaut and to go into space.
“And take my kitty!” he said.
Hunter also hopes to meet aliens, and that possibility is what he’s most excited for when he visits NASA in Clear Lake when it reopens in July.
“I have a NASA shirt,” Hunter said.
The invitation came after Hunter — with the help of his grandmother, Amy Clements — built his own rocket out of assorted materials, including two wooden barrels stacked on top of each other, dryer hoses and a roof vent.
“I always try to push my kids to use their imaginations,” Clements said. “We’re always doing something. So with SpaceX coming on, I just remember how big it was when NASA did that back when we were in school, so I said, ‘I gotta take this opportunity,’ when he said, ‘I want a rocket.’”
The rocket was simple, and didn’t take very long to make, Clements said. They had it finished in time for the SpaceX launch, which they watched on TV, she said.
“When it went up we screamed, and when the back end came back down after an hour and landed in the water, they went and got it — we watched it come back,” Clements said. “Then he watched it a few days later — there’s a third piece that they shot back up, filled with food and supplies for the astronauts, so he got to watch that one, too.”
A friend of Clements works with SpaceX in California, and wrote a letter to them after seeing a photo of Hunter with his rocket, she said.
“Well, then it caught the eye of NASA in Clear Lake,” Clements said. “So they emailed me and invited Hunter to come up on July 1 when they reopen.”
He’s excited to go, said Kelsey Reeves, Hunter’s mom.
“I’ve been wanting to take him for a long time, for like the past year, but I was waiting for the right age for him to want to get into it,” she said. “So I’m sure as soon as it opens, we’ll take a trip.”
Hunter’s interest first came in school when they learned about space and the stars, Reeves said.
“After that he just took it off,” she said. “Once he was learning about the stars (his teacher) knew about the planetarium so we went.”
Hunter kept saying he wanted to go there — up into space, Reeves said.
Hunter will start kindergarten this year, and because Reeves works during the day, he stays with Clements, they said. The rocket was a “Hunter and Mimi” project all the way, Clements said.
“I’m definitely grateful that my mom does all this with him, for sure,” Reeves said.
After the rocket was completed, Hunter decided that his cousins needed something, too, so he and Clements created a unicorn car and an airplane using more scavenged parts, including a fan for the airplane propeller.
That was another of Hunter’s ideas, Clements said.
“We’re gonna hook these up so my daughter can pull them behind a golf cart … and pull them through the neighborhood,” she said.
They’ve collected even more materials to use for future projects, including carpet rolls and a salon hair dryer hood, which Hunter plans to use for a submarine window, Clements said.
Another recently finished project turned one of the wooden barrels into a replica of a Campbell’s soup can for Reeves, to match a picture hanging in Clements’ house.
“This is how crazy his mind works,” Clements said. “We’re sitting at the table and I’ve got this Campbell’s soup picture, real big … he looks at it and he’s like, ‘Mimi, I can make that for my mama! That looks like the wooden barrels!’
“His mind is just racing with all these ideas,” she said.
Reeves doesn’t know how her son does it, she said.
“He’s just really smart,” she said.
