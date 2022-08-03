Shouts of overflowing love and cherished appreciation to all who shared in sacrificing a day of clean-up, renewal and restoration to beautify the Jerusalem Historic Cemetery. High notes of gratitude to- Pastor Darrell James, Deacon Milton McNeil, Johnnie Higgins, Cedric Smith, Nancy Howard of Texas Cemetery Guardianship Commission, Lynn Smith, Laquita McNeil, Linda Campbell, Anita Murphy, Ken McNeil, Lena Johnson, Asea Simple, Terrance Dixon, Sherita Taylor, LaShelle Bell, Ken Alexander and groundskeeper-Joseph Moore, Sr.
We are all servants of God and everything we do is considered part of that service, and God makes no distinction between those who serve Him. All of us who know the Lord--homemakers, landscape workers, construction workers, custodians, bankers, are all involved in God’s ministries, and it takes just as much dependency on the Holy Spirit to do any of these jobs well as it does to preach a sermon or sing in the choir. It is a great feeling to feel appreciated for what you do and to feel like you brought happiness to others. Your endeavors to beautify the resting place of our loved ones have certainly earned each of you another star in your crowns.
May you continue to be shining ambassadors of the most High God, anointed for His purposes and empowered by His strength.
“So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessings if we don’t give up.” Galatians 6:9
n n n
Shouts of treasured grace and birthday blessings to a phenomenal woman of faith with a superabundance of love for all humankind- Loretha Marshall Edison.
Loretha is a mighty warrior at the Greater Mt. Zion Church and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is God’s anointed trombone of the gospel message. We admire and appreciate your commitment to our senior citizens, our youth, communities and our churches. Whatsoever your hands find to do you have always done it with a joyful spirit. You have inspired, encouraged, enlightened and generously given of your substance to promote the wellbeing of others.
May the Holy Spirit continue to infuse you with power and inspire you to trust Him more fully. May your mind, body, soul and spirit experience an awakening as you trust Him with your cares and take Him at His word.
“Whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.” Colossians 3:23
n n n
Shouts of overwhelming affection and birthday blessings to a precious and priceless wife and mother, and a lady of elegance filled with the spirit of Godly encouragement---Lillie Licklider.
Do not underestimate the power of your words, your kindness, obedience, offerings and prayers. Know that the one who put the stars in their place knows all about your faithfulness, and he sings songs of joy over your life. Keep on presenting the world with all your positive energy, keep on speaking great things, blessings, healing, deliverance and favor over others. You shine so much brightness and joy into the lives of everyone around you and we thank you for being one of God’s “Brightest Stars.”
May our heavenly Father confirm your faith steps and energize your prayers. He is mighty, he is good, and He cares about every detail of your life.
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
n n n
Shouts of adoration and congratulatory well-wishes to one of God’s anointed vessels on his 33rd appreciation services--Pastor Kenneth Bree.
Pastor Bree is the self-sacrificing, sanctified and Holy Ghost filled Pastor of the Bethlehem Christian Church. God has tailored your personality in such a way that you have embraced unsaved men and women who otherwise would never have the opportunity to experience a relationship with a believer. God has a kingdom place carved out just for you. There are still people He wants you to meet and lives He wants you to influence. God has divinely chosen you to be one of the instruments that He is using to change the world’s distorted perception of Christianity. For 33 years God has used you in a mighty and marvelous way to reshape and sharpen the mindset of the masses and prepare the way of salvation.
Our prayer is that you will continue to be so sensitive to God’s voice that you will rest when He says rest and run when He says run. You are mighty in God!
“Preach the word; be urgent in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort with all patience and teaching.” 2nd Timothy 4:2
n n n
Shouts of tender love and birthday blessings to four distinguished and devoted Christians--John H. Johnson, Ruby Johnson, Laura Austin Johnson and Casanna Hanks.
These beautiful parishioners serve faithfully and fiercely at the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the mighty proclaimer of the Gospel story. Each of you have continued to walk faithfully in the favor of the Lord and have allowed Him to do mighty and marvelous deeds in and through you. God is your highest aim, your lofty goal, and your greatest prize. You have Him, and He has each of you.
Our prayer is that God will perform miracle after miracle in each of your lives so that you can receive all He wants to impart to you. He is a miracle--working God.
“Let all that I am praise the Lord; with my whole heart, I will praise His holy name. Let all that I am praise the Lord; may I never forget all the good things He does for me.” Psalm 103:1-2
