ANGLETON
A regular walk in the park becomes a storybook adventure with the city’s new story walk feature at Dickey Park.
Along the walking trail, display cases line the path every few feet with pages for readers to enjoy.
Although it started out quarterly, Angleton Library Youth Specialist Geri Swanzy now picks a new book every other month that is deconstructed and pasted on cardboard to be displayed for those on a walk to stop and read.
“This is about bringing the library out into the community,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Tom West. “This is something we wanted to do to work with the city because it’s a partnership, so we want to do whatever we can to provide this to people, and the city was also happy to provide help in this.”
This month’s new book is I Promise, written by LeBron James and illustrated by Nina Mata. It is an inspiring picture book that reminds us that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today, West said.
“The program is designed to promote literacy, reading, health, exercise, and movement in communities and neighborhoods across the United States and the world,” West said. “The Story Walk concept was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and was developed with the help of Rachel Senechal of the Kellog-Hubbard Library.”
Initial funding for Story Walk at Dickey Park was provided by the Friends of the Angleton Library, West said.
In the midst of COVID, the Angleton library wanted to find a way to still connect with the community through reading while being close and making sure people were safely distanced. They found a way to do both with a story walk, Swanzy said.
“We started it in July 2020,” Swanzy said. “We got the idea when we were closed to the public doing virtual programming, and we wanted to give people a program they could go do while still following COVID protocol.”
Since the Alvin library had been doing the Story Walk for a couple of years, Swanzy believed it would benefit Angleton as well, she said.
“It seemed to fit the bill with giving people something else besides virtual programming,” Swanzy said. “We pitched the idea to the parks department, and they loved it so we ran with it.”
So far, the Story Walk has presented about 12 to 15 different books, Swanzy said.
There is a QR code on the display cases that people can scan showing they’ve completed the walk. So far it has shown that about 10 people for each story participate, but Swanzy expects more, she said.
“The ones that scan the code on the books is about 10 per story walk, but I know there are lots of people visiting the park that use it but don’t scan,” she said. “It brings in awareness to literacy and the library and the park. Having it set up at Dickey park, it’s right next to County Village Nursing home, and when we’ve been out changing out the books, we’ve had people from the nursing home tell us how much they love walking and reading the stories.”
Overall, it takes Swanzy about a week to deconstruct the book and place it back together, she said.
Caleb Griffith, the circulation clerk at the Angleton Library, is in charge of placing the books in the displays when it’s time to change them, he said.
“This is a fun community event, and kids get excited about it, and the parents are happy to have something to do with them,” Griffith said. “This is fun and brings the library to the people, and it’s a good outreach program and advertising. This brings more people in.”
