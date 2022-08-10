Shouts of eternal love and blissful anniversary blessings to Elder Eugene Griggs and Missionary Ruby Griggs on their 62nd wedding anniversary.
The admiral and amazing couple are devoted to Christian ministry at the Allen Memorial Church Of God in Christ. An anniversary is a time to celebrate the joys of today, the memories of yesterday, and the hopes and aspirations of tomorrow. More importantly, your anniversary is a celebration of love, trust, partnership and tenacity. In celebrating sixty-two monumental anniversaries you have celebrated those daily decisions that you have made individually and together that influenced your relationship in the long run. You have spent an eternity loving each other, caring for each other, respecting each other and showing each other that you hold each other as high as the stars. You never wavered in your faith and God has always been the guiding force behind the solemn vows you whispered to each other.
Our prayer is that you will continue to be powerful, praying saints because God is using you to solve many of the world’s problems through your walk of faith.
“Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love, it would be utterly scorned.” Song Of Solomon 8:7
Shouts of delightful love and birthday blessings to a very humble and exalted man of Godly integrity on his 87th birthday-~-Deacon Alphonse Johnson.
Deacon Johnson is a dedicated member of the Church Of God of Prophecy and Pastor Rita Runnels is God’s sanctified vessel of deliverance. Before you were born, God knew that the world needed you. God picked your fertile heart and planted a tender seed. Throughout your journey in life you have watered and cultivated God’s seed planted in your heart, and that seed has flourished into a magnificent garden of delight, filled with your devotion to humankind. May you continue to pray fearlessly, push forward with penetrating power and live each day with the grace and mercy that God has provided you.
“But other seed fell on good ground and yielded a crop that sprang up, increased and produced: some thirtyfold, some sixty, and some a hundred.” St. Mark 4:8
Shouts of divine love and congratulatory well wishes to a graceful and glorious Christian team on their 26th wedding anniversary~-Pastor Mark Jackson and Lady Teralyn Jackson--the Shepherd of Zion Temple AME Church.
The most powerful force in a marriage is the need to be appreciated and cherished for what each one is to the other. You have shown your appreciation to each other in big and little ways thus adding a stable, loving and mutually Godly bond. The greatest marriages are built on teamwork, a mutual respect, a healthy dose of admiration, and a heaping cup of kindness overflowing with love and grace. When we value life and treasure each breath that we take, then we truly value our spouse and thank God for how they touch our lives on a daily basis.
Our prayer is that your love for one another will continue to burn bright and pure and be a reflection of your Godly love.
“I belong to my beloved, and his desire is for me.” Song Of Salomon 7:10
Shouts of towering love and expressions of birthday blessings to a wonderful group of esteemed Christian women filled with sunshine and joy-Rita York, Helen Marshall Parker, Kimberly Johnson Miles, Jonika Donley, Linda Bryant Davidson, Clara Stroman and Marsha Lewis.
God has given each of you His wonderful gifts of love and peace as you have opened your lives and hearts in service to Him. In return you have joyfully offered your petitions, and your love and compassion to others so that the living Christ could work in and through you for the good of His people.
Our prayer is that each of you will continue to be tender, teachable followers of Christ as He makes you more like Him in your daily lives.
“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works, my soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139:14
Shouts of exalted love and bouquets of birthday well wishes to an exquisite florist, board member of George Washington Carver Alumni, Sweeny Lion’s Club member and a woman of numerous Godly talents- Sylvia Gibson.
Your ministry of empathy, encouragement and building others up is an enduring impression of your beautiful character. You reach, stretch and soar on eagles’ wings and radiate your light of love into unseen places. You have always given generously of your time, talents and treasures and your greatest message of noble service has always been spoken with your life rather than your lips. Thank you for your unconditional love and service to our counties and our communities.
Our continued prayer for you is that God will continue to bless your eyes to see goodness, bless your words to speak kindness, bless your heart to feel compassion and bless your soul to radiate love.
“May He grant you according to your heart’s desire, and fulfill all your purpose.” Psalm 20:4
