In the 1800s, John Hay was Theodore Roosevelt’s Secretary of State after beginning as personal secretary for Abraham Lincoln. Once a man appeared in Lincoln’s waiting room, claiming to be the Son of God. Hay assured him the president would be delighted to see him — but first, would he provide a letter of introduction from his father? (“All The Great Prizes,” p. 46)
Hay showed humor there in the president’s office, but Hebrews 1 does give us Jesus’ “credentials” — why He should be so important to us:
He is God’s Final Revelation
Hebrews 1:1 begins: “God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son …”
“Fathers” here refers to the fathers of Israel, God’s Old Testament people. God spoke to them “in many portions and in many ways”:
God appeared in fire on Mount Sinai and gave the Law
His Spirit inspired David to write the Psalms
He sent prophets like Jeremiah and Jonah with His message.
God did formerly speak “in many portions and in many ways.”
“But in these last days, God has spoken to us in His Son.” Greek scholar A.T. Robertson says the verb here means “a full and final revelation.” Previously God spoke here and there, but now He “HAS SPOKEN,” He’s given us His final revelation in His Son.
God makes it clear that Jesus isn’t just another prophet or preacher; He is the Son of God; God Himself, Who made the universe, and holds all things together. God has now spoken finally in Him. Jesus is God’s last word to the world.
Since then, other “prophets” have brought so-called “revelations.” What about these new religions? Hebrews says God has already given us His final revelation in Jesus. You’ve heard the expression: “That’s my final word on the subject.” That’s what Hebrews 1 is saying: Jesus is God’s final word on the subject. We don’t need to add anything to “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”
As Jesus prophesied in Matthew 24:24, more false Christs and prophets are coming. Our responsibility is to see them for what they are and cling to the final revelation God’s already given in Christ.
He is God’s Fairest Reflection
Verse 3 emphasizes WHY Jesus is God’s Final Revelation: “He is the radiance of His glory, and the exact representation of His nature.” There is no better picture of God than Jesus.
The Bible word “radiance” means “shining forth” like the rays of the sun. In 1734 Johnathan Edwards said: “The Son of God proceeds from the Father … as brightness naturally proceeds from the sun.” God is Spirit; you can’t “see” a Spirit. But whenever we see the shining of the glory of God — that’s Jesus! When Moses saw God’s glory from the cleft of the rock, that was Jesus! Jesus is the visible glory of God. If you want to see what God looks like, look at Jesus! He’s “the radiance of His glory.”
He’s also “the exact representation of His nature.” The Bible word for “exact representation” referred to a stamp or impress used on a coin or seal. When you imprint something, the exact image of the original is imprinted on it. That’s what Jesus is. Colossians 1:15 says He “is the image of the invisible God” — the perfect “imprint” of God.
Jesus isn’t just a good prophet or teacher; He is God Himself; the God we can SEE. The bottom line here is: if you are looking for God today, don’t look any further than Jesus. He is God’s Fairest Reflection.
He is God’s Finished Redemption
Hebrews 10:3 continues, “When He had made purification of sins, He sat down at the right hand of the majesty on high.”
In the Old Testament, they sacrificed animals to make purification of sins. But Hebrews 10:4 says this never really took away sins; they only pictured the final sacrifice Jesus made for sin on the cross. I Peter 2:24 says, “He Himself bore our sins in His body on the cross.” Jesus made purification for our sins by His death on the cross.
And it says “He SAT DOWN at the at the right hand of the majesty on high.” “Sitting down” means Jesus finished what He came to do. Like when a baseball player goes up to bat, and hits a home run, and circles the bases — then he goes and sits down in the dugout. He did what he went up there to do! That’s the picture Hebrews gives us of Jesus. After He died on the cross and paid for our sins, He then rose from the dead and ascended to heaven, and then “SAT DOWN” at God’s right hand, because He had COMPLETED His work.
God says in Hebrews 8:12 “I will remember their sins no more.” How amazing; that God remembers our sins no more! People DO remember them, and hold them against us, but GOD DOES NOT! How is this possible? Because Jesus made God’s finished redemption.
He Has God’s Finest Reputation
Verse 4 says: “Having become as much better than the angels, as He has inherited a more excellent name than they.”
The theme of Hebrews is the superiority of Christ to the Old Testament sacrifices, and priests, AND to the angels, which some were worshiping.
That doesn’t demean angels. Isaiah 37:36 says one angel touched the Assyrian army and smote 185,000 dead in one night! The names of angels Michael and Gabriel are renowned.
But Hebrews says Jesus is “as much better than the angels as He has inherited a more excellent name than they.” Philippians 2 says: “God highly exalted Him; and bestowed on Him the name which is above every name; so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven, and on earth, and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father!”
Jesus is the only name that saves: “There is no other name under heaven, given among men, by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
Ephesians 3:12 says “In (Jesus) we have boldness and confident access to God through faith in HIM.” Jesus is the only name that gives that confident access.
Sometimes it helps to have “the right name to drop.” But the Bible says there’s only one name to “drop” to get into heaven: the name of Jesus.
“If God were to ask you, “Why should I let you into My heaven?’ What would you tell Him?” There’s only ONE good answer to that question: “Drop” the name of Jesus;
“JESUS loved me and gave Himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
“JESUS said, ‘Whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.’” (John 3:16)
Hebrews says Jesus is better:
Better than the angels.
Better than the priests.
Better than the sacrifices.
Better than the Law.
Better than any “new” prophets or religions
He’s God’s Final Revelation!
He’s God’s Fairest Reflection!
He’s God’s Finished Redemption!
And He has God’s Finest Reputation!
