Furmidable Foes (Mrs. Murphy Series #29)
by Rita Mae Brown
Random House
$28, hardcover
Mary Minor “Harry” Harristeen is on the hunt for a killer with a deadly green thumb when a day in the garden turns fatal in this exciting new mystery from Rita Mae Brown and her feline co-author Sneaky Pie Brown.
Spring arrives in northern Virginia, and as the ground thaws and the peonies begin to bloom a bright magenta, the women of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church prepare for a Homecoming celebration like no other. Harry, Susan Tucker, and their friends are busy planting flowers and trimming hedges to get the church grounds in shape for the big day. Menace mars the beautiful spring, however. The brewery owned by Janice Childs and Mags Nielsen, two members of the gardening committee, gets robbed, with hundreds of dollars in merchandise taken off their delivery trucks in the dead of night. Is this the work of a random thief? Or is something more sinister afoot?
When Jeannie Cordle drops dead at a charity auction, poisoned by a fatal weed, Harry’s worst suspicions are confirmed. It’s clear that a killer lurks in their midst, one with a keen understanding of poisonous plants.
Although she can’t yet prove it, Harry knows the murder is related to the thefts at Bottom’s Up Brewery. With help from her feline sidekicks, Mrs. Murphy and Pewter, as well as Tee Tucker the Corgi and sweet puppy Pirate, Harry sets out to find the weed in St. Luke’s Garden-and stop any further murders. If you’re a long-time reader of this series, you’ll probably love this book. It was my first of this series in a while, though, and I prefer that my sleuths be limited to two legs, without much help (or interference) from their pets in either the solution or information regarding the mystery.
Peril at the Exposition
By Nev March
Minotaur Books
$27.99, hard cover
Captain Jim Agnihotri and his new bride, Diana Framji, return in Nev March’s “Peril at the Exposition,” the follow up to March’s award-winning, Edgar finalist debut, “Murder in Old Bombay.”
They are settling into their new home in Boston, Massachusetts, having fled the strict social rules of British Bombay. It’s a different life than what they left behind, but theirs is no ordinary marriage.
Jim, now a detective at the Dupree Agency, is teaching Diana the art of deduction he’s learned from his idol, Sherlock Holmes.
Everyone is talking about the preparations for the World’s Fair in Chicago: the grandeur, the speculation, the trickery.
Captain Jim will experience it first-hand: he’s being sent to Chicago to investigate the murder of a man named Thomas Grewe.
As Jim probes the underbelly of Chicago’s docks, warehouses, and taverns, he discovers deep social unrest and some deadly ambitions. When he goes missing, young Diana must venture to Chicago’s treacherous streets to learn what happened. But who can she trust, when a single misstep could mean disaster?
Award-winning author Nev March mesmerized readers with her Edgar finalist debut, “Murder in Old Bombay.” Now, in “Peril at the Exposition,” she wields her craft against the glittering landscape of the Gilded Age with spectacular results.
The settings of this story are an important part of both the plot and the pleasure of its reading, presenting a remarkably visual description of Chicago during the time of the Columbian Exposition in 1893, as well as of the surprise — and often condemnation of their marriage by others.
As an undercover officer, Jim expects that his bride is safe in their apartment, not knowing of a visitor whose appearance has compelled her to contact Jim, himself.
The author has managed to convey a feeling of danger and of unrest throughout, making this a book that is an exciting, as well as satisfying story.
Expecting to Die
By Lisa Jackson
Kensington Books
$27.95, hard cover
The menacing woods of Grizzly Falls, Montana, are not for the faint of heart. But for some, they’re the perfect setting for partying and pranks. They don’t know there’s a rapt audience amid the tangled trees, a killer with a different kind of game in mind, for whom the woods are dark and deep-and perfectly deadly.
Some places earn their bad reputation through tall tales or chance. Grizzly Falls is different. Here, killers aren’t just the stuff of legends and campfire lore.
Someone is in the nighttime shadows, watching the local teens play around in the moonlit woods. Waiting for the right moment, the right victim. Waiting to take away a life.
Detective Regan Pescoli is counting the days until her maternity leave. Exhausted and emotional, the last thing she needs is another suspected serial killer. Especially when her daughter, Bianca, is swept up in the media storm.
That’s when a reality show arrives in town, and the resulting chaos only makes it harder for Pescoli and her partner, Selena Alvarez, to distinguish rumor from truth. Another body is found…and another.
As the nightmare strikes closer to home, Pescoli races to find the terror lingering in the darkness, where there are too many places to hide and countless places to die.
This is part of a series of mysteries by this author, but despite its sometimes complex plot, can be read as a stand-alone. I found it confusing in parts, with some somewhat unnecessary details.
It was definitely not one of my favorites by Lisa Jackson.
