I don’t have room to chat with you today. Here are some good recipes you need to have for the upcoming holidays. And, the good news is they come from one of the busiest ladies in Lake Charles, Louisiana. That busy lady would be one of my “bestest” friends, Katie Leithead. She does so much for Lake Charles that no one is aware of. Gotta love this busy lady. You will find some of her recipes in Louisiana Cookin’ magazine on page 35, now on the shelves. So here we go.
Oh, my finger is not quite as sore. I should go to medical school … or not. I do things without the benefit of Novocain. It only hurts for a few rocking back and forth minutes.
I have to say, I am very much a people person. I look at everyone and wonder what their story is. Everyone has one. I love to hear them.
Peter didn’t like me chatting with people, but I didn’t care. I must have the kind of look about me that makes people tell me their problems. (And I love it.) If I can say something that will ease someone’s pain, then I’m going to. So here is some of Katie’s history.
Dear Gin,
“Somebody” is having a birthday, very soon. That would be … YOU! Maybe these family recipes will be published close to that date. (Katie, I’m a few months away from that day you are talking about. Thank goodness).
Having lost my mother as a very young child, I latched on to “Aunt Villa.” She was our next-door neighbor, in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Aunt Villa was not my real aunt, no blood relation, but she was such a comfort to me during my childhood. (She was your aunt. I had some neighbors that did special things for me too that my parents wouldn’t do).
When I moved to New Orleans with my father, I was just celebrating my 16th birthday. It was just the two of us, me and my dad. Aunt Villa made me a handmade cookbook, tying all of her favorite recipes, and put them in a small three-ring binder. They were familiar favorites and very easy for me to follow. That, began my cooking experience. My poor daddy had to be my guinea pig.
Here are some of Aunt Villa’s recipes. Remember, they are vintage recipes for the ’60s and early ’70s. They are not similar to the recipes of today. Very basic for a 16-year-old cook. (Best kind Katie.)
Joan’s Chicken
Ingredients
One 8-ounce bottle Wishbone Russian dressing (hard to find but DO NOT SUBSTITUTE)
1/2 package Lipton Dried Onion Soup
One 6-ounce jar of apricot preserves
6 to 8 pieces of chicken, (your choice)
Slight amount of salt (Lipton Soup is salty)
Black pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Pour a little dressing in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Season chicken to taste. Add chicken pieces to dish. Sprinkle chicken with dry onion soup. Pour remaining dressing over chicken. Top with apricot preserves. Spread evenly over chicken pieces.
Cover with foil. (Shiny side toward the food. My daddy always instructed me so heat reflects towards the food).
Bake “low and slow” for an hour. Uncover during the last 15 minutes till brown and crispy. Serve over yellow rice with a green salad…my recommendation.
You can use pork chops for this recipe. Aunt Villa used both pork chops and chicken.
Aunt Villa’s Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients
3 cups of peeled and thinly sliced potatoes
2-3 tablespoon flour
3 tablespoons butter
1 1/4 cups milk
1 1/4 cups milk, combined
1 1/4 teaspoon salt/pepper
1 cup grated cheese, (I guess she meant cheddar)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place three layers of peeled potatoes, dredge each layer with flour and dot each layer with butter. Season milk with salt/pepper mixture, and pour over potatoes. Top with half of the cheese. Bake uncovered for 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours. If potatoes begin to get too brown, cover with foil ,spray with cooking spray so cheese doesn’t stick (shiny side down.) Uncover during the last 15 minutes and sprinkle the remainder of cheese on top.
Aunt Villa occasionally put thinly sliced yellow onions in each layer with the potatoes. So it’s your choice to use them or not.
The Best Roquefort Cheese Dressing/Dip
I remember eating this with a spoon as a child.
Ingredients
4 ounces, or more, Roquefort Cheese
8-ounces cream cheese, salt to taste
3/4 cup (or less) cream or Half & Half too thin to desired consistency
Directions
Beat until smooth or not so smooth, depending upon how many lumps you like. Makes about 3 cups.
Especially good as a dip with raw vegetables such as carrots, celery, cauliflower, squash, green onions, radishes, etc. But, also a delicious dressing for a wedge salad. Top with crumbled eggs, and crispy bacon.
OK, folks, I’m going to stop here because next Wednesday will be full of some of the “best” get ready for the holidays ahead of time you will ever read from Katie.
Katie, thank you so much for sharing some of your life with the rest of us. Over the years we have learned so much about our families. Most of it has been printed. My life is an open book. (Almost).
Someone told me the other day that someone that I didn’t know, but knew me from the column, was hesitant to come up to me. Please don’t be. I think of myself as one of the most approachable people on the planet.
Hope you all have a great rest of the week-end! And as I try to always say, be safe and LAUGH!
