Writing this column hasn’t been easy today. It is the 29th of November, and the weather is responsible I’m thinking. It sure as heck could not be possible that my tech skills are in question here. If something comes up with the computer all I have to do is call the six-year-old from next door to come fix it for me. Then I’m back up and running.
n n n
Susan Chappell sent me a reminder of when she was the librarian at the Lake Jackson library where I was asked to speak. I had forgotten all about it. That was 2011. Take my word for it, they had some good things to say about me. I thank you so much Susan for sending it to me. I know to some of you that may be surprising, but I really am sweet as I’ve said before. It’s hard for me to remain sweet this time of year however because it is by far not my favorite season. I think it should be more of why we celebrate Christmas and not so much about the presents. This year I have told anyone who is responsible for thinking about giving me anything…don’t, because I have decided I am not going to be buying any presents this year.
I’m not putting as much money in the bank this past couple of years, and I don’t understand why I would buy a present for someone who doesn’t need anything. I could bake them something, but it wouldn’t be edible, so there’s that. And the beautiful part about it is, I don’t even feel guilty. I don’t have any little kids to buy for so there is another upside. Of course if I did I would shell out the money. I’m pretty much like Mrs. Scrooge. I have always gotten into a blue funk when it comes to December, but I have told myself this year it is going to be different. Go guilt trips. I’m too darned old to worry about it anymore. It’s all I can do is to remember what I went in the kitchen for. I know it wasn’t to fire up the stove and cook anything. So I figure I ventured in there to get a drink of water. I drink lots of water.
n n n
Here is a recipe for you that I got for you from my daughter-in- Ana Crawford. Ana, just happens to be one of the best cooks ever. She cooks for an army when she cooks which is every day. She even makes my grand-dogs food. I’ll have to give you that recipe after I check with Ana to make sure I am giving it to you correctly. Besides being a good cook, she is one of the sweetest people on the planet.
Homemade Dinner Rolls
Ingredients
4 cups bread flour
7 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 cup 2 tablespoons lukewarm milk
1 egg, 3 tablespoons dry milk powder
3-1/2 tablespoons butter
Directions
Wet ingredients at room temperature. Proof the yeast with 3 tablespoons of milk, one teaspoon of sugar.
To proof yeast, you dissolve the yeast in warm water with sugar and wait until it’s creamy-looking with many small bubbles, which indicate the yeast cells are doing their thing.
The rising part would be until double of course. This dough needs to be folded like puff pastry at least 5 times, what that means, roll it long wise then fold it like a book.
Make the rolls, let rise another hour, then brush it with an egg wash. Bake it in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.
n n n
These directions are printed (in Ana) just like she sent the recipe to me. The girl only speaks at least 3 different languages. Do you know how that makes me feel? I slay the English language. I talk Texas, and even slay that.
If I can figure out how to send this picture you will get it the “picture” of how beautiful these rolls are. The best part, they taste as good as they look.
Ana was born I think in Portugal, but was brought to Mark via way of Uganda where her dad was sent to work, then to the states, then to Mark. What a lucky man my son is. He has gained some weight since he married Ana. I know why.
I have another recipe for a traditional Greek orange cake from Peter’s daughter-in-law who is from either Bulgaria or Belgium. I should pay more attention. But at the time I think I can remember it. Again he got as lucky as I did to get a daughter-in-law who is as sweet as mine.
I’m probably cutting this a little short, but I’m not feeling up to par this morning or afternoon. So, I’m outta here. See you Wednesday. Be safe, laugh, and take good care of yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.