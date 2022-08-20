Jack Phillips was well versed in the history of Texas Ranger J.P., that was born in 1968, having described him as one of the most famous of that breed of cattle.
In a story titled “The Seven Families of Texas Longhorns” that originally appeared in Texas Longhorn Trails, he told an interviewer that the bull’s mother was a typical, long-bodied Longhorn cow named Brazos Belle 182, who had both a long body and long legs, and was a pale red-and-white spotted cow with horns that came straight out, then bowed a bit, and had no twist.
This typical Phillips foundation cow had been sired by Two Tone, an old spotted Winston bull that Phillips described as “strictly a Phillips foundation bull.”
When J.P. was about a year old, he was long and slender, tall and had horns that came out straighter than most yearlings, and by the time he reached the age of two years, his horns were still reaching out laterally from his head, Phillips remembered.
When Darol Dickinson came to Phillips’ ranch and bought some cattle, he picked this two-year-old bull, Phillips said, noting that it had been Dickinson who made the bull famous throughout the world, then added, “I’ve given Darol the credit all the time, and I still do.”
Phillips added he got J.P. on loan after having agreed to buy six of Darol’s cows as part of the deal. The bull was not only on Phillips’ ranch in 1972, and remained there for three breeding seasons, but Phillips also had permission to collect semen from the bull.
In the period from 1972-74, Phillips sold semen from Texas Ranger at the price of $3.80 per unit to those who purchased at least a hundred units.
He noted that when the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America initiated artificial insemination certification in 1972, Texas Ranger was the first bull certified. During the time the bull remained at Dickinson’s, the animal sired 54 offspring.
This was “just the start of a Longhorn circle ‘Who’s Who “that included Texas Freckles, Ranger’s Show Boy, Texas Lin, Ranger’s Big ‘Un, Thingamajig Ranger, Archer’s Pepper, Texas Measles, Mr. Texas, Ranger’s Andera, Big Sky, Ranger’s Double, Cactus Ranger, Roan Ranger, Red’s Boy, Zorro Ranger, Texas Star, Forest Ranger, Texas Ramrod, and Texas Scrambler, he added.
He noted that by the time Ranger was returned to Phillips in 1974, the animal had developed into a nice-bodied bull, which he said was partially due to Darol’s having fed him.
He had grown into “a nice-bodied bull,” and had filled out in his hindquarter, with a lot of flesh on him, even though he never had the deep round of modern beef cattle breeds.
“Every time somebody came here to buy heifers or bulls, they always picked his calves, because they stood out in a group, “ Darol said.
After Darol had used the bull for several years, and he had sired a great many calves, including Texas Ranger, Jr., Lone Ranger, Royal Ranger, Texas Toro, Ranger’s Dividend, Pecos Bill, Ranger’s Measles, Twisty Matilda, Texas Traveler, Ranger’s Bouncer, Colorado Ranger, Cheetah, Jessie James and Ranger’s Lady, Texas Ranger contracted black lung disease, which was then common along the Texas coast.
The would-be buyers included Terry Kelsey of Ramah, Colorado, to whom Phillips agreed to lease Tex, in the hope that the change of climate might be beneficial to the bull’s health.
By the time Kelsey arrived to take the bull, though, it was too ill even to stand for any length of time. They put the ailing animal into a trailer filled with hay where it lay down on the trip back to Colorado.
There, after weeks of intensive care, the bull was once again standing, and was able to breed Terry’s cows and to be collected for his valuable semen.
With the bull’s recuperation, the breeding program there exploded, with Terry noting that Tex “crossed well on more cows than any other bulls,” and was a super cross with a Wichita cow.
Terry noted that although they had previously had a program with a definite goal in their Longhorn breeding, but after obtaining Tex, “Our program exploded.”
Tex crossed well with more cows than did other bulls, he said, adding that he had never seen a Wichita cow this bull wouldn’t cross with.
In 1980, when he was twelve years old, Texas Ranger J.P. died on Kelsey’s ranch, with his legacy still considered to be an important part of many herds of Longhorn cattle.
This bloodline is still among those included in the cattle being raised to Jack Phillips’s standards on the Battle Island Ranch in West Columbia, as well as in Longhorn herds elsewhere.
Next week: The Peeler Longhorn Bloodline.
