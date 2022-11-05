Everyone is responsible to be responsible. That means that everyone should both take care of himself or herself and add value to the human family.
So, what if there was this edict: “To be OK, you must be responsible, work and not cause harm to others?”
Even prisoners could be responsible to work, producing a product and be paid to do so.
Then, the inmates would be required to only keep 10% for commissary and give 90% to his or her family back home.
There is about a quarter of a million people in city jails, county jails and state and federal prisons in Texas. Most all that potential labor is going to waste; golly, inmates could easily build the Pyramids of Egypt.
They, being wage earners in incarceration, would help solve this serious problem: When a breadwinner goes to prison, his or her family may go on welfare and food stamps. That means that taxpayers are paying for the inmates housing, food, medicines, and guards in prison and, also, financing his or her family in the free world.
And I’ve known people who are on total disability who aren’t totally disabled. They, too, can be responsible and work at their level of ability and add value to the human family.
For example, I had a conversation with a woman in Houston who was a quadriplegic. Her head was held steady by a cradle on her electric wheelchair. However, she could be watchful and that is what she did to produce value for the human family.
She was employed by the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and she was stationed in a corner of a large room to keep an eye on guests to be certain that they did not mar irreplaceable exhibits. She could instantly file a report via a radio transmitter around her neck, designed especially for her.
Working should be seen as noble by our culture.
I once heard a public speaker who asked his audience this question: “What can you do for eight-to-10 hours per day, five days each week?”
He elaborated, “You can’t play eight to 10 hours per day. You can’t have sex eight-to-10 hours every day. But you can work eight-to-10 hours per day and work is being a responsible producer for the human family… And it should be fulfilling and noble. (Alright, alright, this was prior to electronic gaming and social media which, apparently, can be done all day, seven days a week.)
This quote is among what the Bible says about everyone taking responsibility and working: “If anyone fails to provide for his own, and especially for those of his own family, he has denied the faith (by disregarding its precepts) and he is worse than an unbeliever (who fulfills his obligation in these matters)” (1 Timothy 5:8, Amplified Bible.)
Being responsible and carrying your fair share of the workload builds character, confidence and personal esteem.
And in my day as a kid, I heard adults describe a person who wouldn’t be responsible and work this way: “He is a sorry, no-good-for-nothing individual.” A bit brassy, right? Yet, they were saying in essence: “Get a grip! You are responsible to be responsible and everyone should work!”
Parting kernel of truth: Although work is a four-letter word, it puts you in the column of progress, and you’ll be thought of as “on your game,” a good for something person.
