Got a phone call from my cousin this morning (last Friday) asking me if I knew the Saharan dust was to hit here this coming Monday.
Well, my reaction was to shoot the messenger, but since he is my cousin and I’m running out of cousins I won’t, but that was not what I wanted to hear to say the least.
The last time that happened just a month or so ago I was sick for three weeks and the pool was a mess.
Of course last time I didn’t know it was coming so I was outside a lot. Now that I know I have my good mask ready and I’m staying indoors. I looked it up and it is supposed to be around till Friday.
Oh, the powers that be say it is not coming Monday, but Sunday. Just when I get the pool ready; here we go again. No telling what all is in that dust; don’t even want to wonder. Whatever it is, it can’t be good. I was so sick for three weeks with a throat that felt like raw meat, and a temp of 101.7. I sure wish I knew about this in time to tell you all, but just found out this morning from my sweet cousin who looks after me, Bill Jernigan. This is bad news for Peter.
When he is here we are outside most of the time, but told him it ain’t happening this next week. Maybe he will help me with the closet. (Not bloody likely. When he is here he won’t step foot in there. He’s afraid he can’t find his way out. It could happen).
NOTE: Debbie and Lowell are back at the American Legion Hall and better than ever. So if you need a nice friendly place to go on Friday nights; this is it. For $10.00 you can enjoy a nice evening to good music and the friendliest people in Brazoria County.
Here are some good cool ideas for everyone who is having a birthday in this hot weather from our friends at Pillsbury. Or maybe you just want to make one because you got out of bed this morning.
Birthday Party Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon multi-colored candy sprinkles
2-1/4 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup evaporated milk (from 5-ounce can)
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 can (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 tablespoon powdered sugar.
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray; lightly flour.
In medium bowl, break up cookie dough. Stir in 1/ 4 cup of the candy sprinkles. Press dough evenly in bottom and up side of pie plate.
Bake 15 to 19 minutes or until golden brown. Place pie plate on cooling rack. Using flat bottom of drinking glass, gently press center of crust to flatten slightly. Cool completely, about 1 hour 30 minutes.
In large bowl, mix 1-3/4 cups of the whipping cream, the evaporated milk and salt.
Beat with electric mixer on high speed 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture thickens. On low speed, slowly add sweetened condensed milk and vanilla; beat on high speed 3 to 4 minutes or until soft peaks form. Fold in 1/4 cup of the candy sprinkles. Pour whipped cream mixture over cookie crust in pie plate; spread evenly.
In small bowl, using clean beaters, beat remaining 1/2 cup whipping cream land the powdered sugar with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Place whipped cream mixture in decorating bag fitted with star tip. Pipe whipped cream decoratively around edges and in center of pie. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon candy sprinkles. Freeze at least 8 hours or overnight.
Remove from freezer 20 to 30 minutes before serving. To serve, cut into wedges. Store pie covered in freezer.
Tips: This recipe calls for multi-colored sprinkles for a birthday cake theme, but you can use any color sprinkles you want. Try red and green for Christmas or red, white and blue for Fourth of July.
When you’re ready to serve the pie, use a hot knife to make clean slices. Run your knife under hot water and wipe it dry with a paper towel before making a cut.
Layered Ice Cream Cookie Cake
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
3 tablespoons unsweetened baking cocoa
1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
1 quart chocolate-peanut butter ice cream, softened
1 container (8-ounce) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 cup chocolate- covered peanuts, coarsely chopped.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, break up cookie dough. Stir or knead in cocoa until well blended. Press into ungreased 13x9-inch pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or just until set. Cool completely.
Crumble baked cookie. Gently press half of the cookie crumbs into bottom of ungreased 8-inch springform pan. Spread softened vanilla ice cream over cookie mixture in pan. Evenly top with remaining crumbled cookies; press gently to make an even layer. Top with peanut butter ice cream. Cover pan with foil; freeze 8 hours.
Remove side of pan. Place ice cream cake on serving plate. Frost top and side with whipped topping. Sprinkle with chocolate-covered peanuts. Store covered in freezer.
Tips: For a birthday version of this cake, stir colored sprinkles into sugar cookie dough, and layer with your favorite ice cream.
This cake can be made up to 2 days ahead. Garnish with chocolate covered peanuts just before serving.
Both of these recipes sound really good. But, if you are going to make one for me, please leave off the sprinkles and the chocolate covered peanuts. You don’t “posed” to mess with your textures.
Be safe, be happy, hug your friends, then get on with your day!
