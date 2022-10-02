As I have probably written before, I have six four-drawer file cabinets and untold overflows into what are euphemistically called “temporary” files contained in plastic bins in a couple of different sizes, into which I store information about Texas history collected from books, magazines and newspapers over the past seventy-five or eighty of my ninety years.
I use these files as grist for the mill of stories I write for this column. The luck of the draw this time was from a 1946 broadcast of historian Ed Kilman’s KPRC broadcast or telecast of “Texas Heartbeat,“ which I might have picked up from the county library’s collection or just about anyplace else over the years.
It begins with Kilman’s noting that in his book, Strange Tales of Texas, “The weirdest and most sensational event” he had found in the history of Velasco was the kidnapping of Mexican President Santa Anna, which had happened some 110 years earlier.
Kilman then went on to explain that Velasco and Freeport formed the nucleus of Brazosport, and that he had invited H. Bascom Simpson, a newspaperman and Texas historical authority, to tell his audience about this incident, which Simpson described as “an exciting drama,” but not necessarily the most sensational in the community’s history.”
Simpson then went on to explain that a century before airing of the 1942 KPRC program, Freeport did not yet exist, and Velasco was located several miles down the Brazos, at the river’s mouth. The original town, as well as that of Quintana, had been destroyed by a hurricane in 1875, he added.
He described the story about Santa Anna as an exciting drama, but added that “whether it was the most sensational in the community’s history might be a matter of opinion.”
It had to do with the Battle of Velasco, he said, which he described as actually having been a part of the Anahuac incident Kilman had covered during a program a couple of weeks earlier.
“When Bradburn, the Mexican commandant, imprisoned Texas colonists at Anahuac, a band of 112 settlers from Brazoria County started out to the rescue,” he said, describing them as having sailed down the Brazos River on a schooner, along with two small cannons.
“But Colonel Ugartechea, the commandant at Fort Velasco, refused to let the vessel pass through the mouth of the river into the bay of the Gulf.”
The Texans attacked the fort at midnight on June 25, 1832, he explained, adding that they had fought until morning when, after nine hours of battle, the Mexicans gave up. Of the 150 Mexicans in the fort, forty-two were dead and seventy wounded,” he explained, adding that seven Texans were killed.
Among the Texans’ losses was “the legendary “Strap” Buckner, whose rifle fire, Simpson described as having been “so deadly that the Mexicans quit showing their heads above the log walls of the fort, “instead holding their guns up and firing without taking sight. Even so, he added, Buckner was able to shoot their hands and arms.
He described this as having been “the first prelude to the revolution of 1836.”
Although Kilman agreed that this must have been a hot fight, he added that he still thought Santa Anna’s kidnapping had more romance and high adventure, to which Simpson replied that he wondered if Texans of 110 years earlier would have agreed. If they could have seen “the two scientific miracles that made this area great,” he added, mentioning one of these as having been “the Frasch process, whereby superheated water is pumped some 1800 feet down in wells to dissolve sulphur from the rock formation and bring the yellow brimstone to the surface in vast quantities.”
The other, he said, was the “magic treatment that extracts magnesium, a valuable metal, from the sea water.”
Describing both of these as vital war products, he added that during World War II, Dow Chemical Company in Freeport had operated on $120 million worth of property, which then included the Ethyl-Dow plant, the Dow Magnesium Corporation plant, and the styrene plant.”
He confirmed Kilman’s question about Freeport’s having been the site of the first sulphur produced in Texas, and added that the first metal of any consequence ever taken from sea water had been that which was poured in 1941 at Dow’s Freeport plant.
“The Freeport Sulphur Company founded the town of Freeport in 1912,” he said, with Bryan Mound, Hoskins Mound, and other South Texas fields having made this the greatest sulphur area in the world.
Simpson credited these industries and the $52 million Dow Magnesium plant at Velasco with having “built up these communities as well as the nearby towns of Lake Jackson, Clute, Oyster Creek, and Jones Creek,” and agreed with Kilman’s question about the importance of the harbor at Velasco in the area’s growth.
It was the first port of entry into Texas, he explained, and had been the site of the first Texas cotton shipped from Texas, at 50 cents per pound.
“But they never saw anything remotely to compare with our great modern deep-water port. We’ve even dammed the river above Freeport, and dug a new channel down to the mouth, to make a better harbor,” he said, adding that, “A large bridge was built on dry land and the river water turned into the new channel under it.
Next week: Kidnapping of Santa Anna 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.