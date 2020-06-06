The Body in the Casket
By Katherine Hall Page
William Morrow
$7.99., paperback
I had somehow previously missed this book by one of my long-time favorite authors of cozy mysteries, and delighted to find it at a time when I was stuck at home in an effort to avoid the coronavirus and badly needed distraction.
Unfortunately, this one turned out to be a real disappointment. It was more about Faith Fairchild’s family than the would-be-sleuth and her latest mystery, resulting in loss of the suspenseful story I had expected.
It features the hiring of Fairchild, a caterer by profession, to produce a series of meals and entertainments for a house party honoring the birthday of Max Dane, a former Broadway bigwig.
Dane, the director/producer of a play called “Heaven or Hell,” tells Fairchild one of his guests will try to murder him in retaliation for his part in production of the ill-fated play.
Guests at the bash, which was to last for several days at Dane’s fabulous home, were actors and others who had been associated with the play, which was such a spectacular flop that it had ruined the careers of those involved.
Although she is noted as a caterer, Fairchild’s penchant for solving mysteries is the real reason she was hired for this event, and in addition to producing some fabulous meals, she’s asked to use her skills in finding the would-be killer.
Although the concept is intriguing, the book just fails to generate the kind of suspense readers seek when they read a light mystery book.
The foods described whet readers’ appetites, but the key ingredients to the mystery are missing from the recipe.
The Wedding Dress
By Rachel Hauck
Published by Thomas Nelson
$15.99, oversized paperback
Despite being a tad bit on the soapy side, Rachel Hauck’s novel is one that I enjoyed, from descriptions of the two bridal gowns made for the main character to the love story at the novel’s core.
It was also a bit “preachy” for my taste, with the author using a trowel to emphasize her religious message, rather than allowing readers to recognize the inferences for themselves.
Bridal shop owner Charlotte Malone stops by an estate sale just as an auction begins, with a badly scuffed old locked trunk as the “prize” for the highest bidder.
Charlotte enters what she thinks is a modest first bid, only to realize she seems unable to stop offering ever-higher amounts for the trunk, which is so light in weight she believes it to be empty.
Getting it home, she finds herself unable to open it and asks her former fiancé for help, having managed to make him a “friend” instead of someone she had expected to marry.
Inside, they find a beautiful ivory wedding dress sewn with gold thread. Intrigued by the beauty of the craftsmanship and the reason for the dress’s location, Charlotte begins trying to find the story behind it.
She learns of the brides who have previously worn the dress, and each has her own story of romance and marriage, while Charlotte continues to resist the advances of her former fiancé, who had once wanted to delay their marriage but now wants to go full steam ahead.
A multi-tiered romance novel that covers several time periods, this one is far different from the usual.
I enjoyed it to the very last page.
The Orchid House
By Lucinda Riley
Atria Books
$15, large-size paperback
This is a L-O-O-O-N-G historical novel that unfortunately was among the few I had left to read during the early period when I was “sheltering in place” from the coronavirus.
It’s one with characters of different generations and a variety of problems complicating their love lives. Unfortunately, the author decides to pull out all the stops on each one, rendering the whole book something I’d never finish under normal circumstances.
Even with few successors readily available and days of isolation ahead, I had to scan long passages of it, wondering as I picked up the trite dialog and descriptions why I hadn’t just taken another nap or forced myself to clean a closet.
The really sad thing about the experience was it had all the elements for about three pretty good historical novels, just overdone and made dull by the way they were all pulled out in an effort to make this one readable.
To my taste, it isn’t, but as anyone who reads this column knows, when there are few or no substitutes available, I’ll read the contents listed on bottles of condiments.
Having wasted a number of hours on this, though, I’m ready to go through the accumulated junk cluttering those closet shelves.
