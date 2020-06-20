Wrongful Death
By Robert Diugoni
Kindle, $5.99
Thank goodness for books on my Kindle in a time of need. This was one I had added to my stash many months earlier, so it isn’t “new.”
Even so, I found it at a time when the county library was closed for coronavirus, I had read all the “emergency” books I had stashed away from various book sales and publishers weren’t mailing me any new books for review.
As a result of this combination, my Kindle stash has been a life-saver.
David Sloan is an attorney celebrating his 18th straight trial victory when he is contacted by Beverly Ford, the widow of a National Guard soldier killed in Iraq.
Ford wants to sue for her husband’s death, but Sloan knows it’s a case he can’t even hope to win, thanks to the Feres Doctrine, which decrees the government can’t be held responsible for the death of a soldier during wartime.
Even so, he agrees to look into the case, learning Ford was not the only member of his unit killed since the other members returned to the U.S.
The story is told in alternate “present day” and flashback events, lending a feeling of immediacy to Ford’s death as well as those of other members of the unit.
Although Sloan and his family — wife, Tina, and 11-year-old son — plan to go to Mexico on vacation in a few days, he becomes immersed in investigating the Ford case.
He is helped by Charles Jenkins, a friend and private investigator, as well as Jenkins’s girlfriend, Alex, a younger woman with many life-saving tricks in her repertoire.
The son’s encounter with a supposedly friendly sport fisherman leads to some very thinly veiled threats voiced by this individual to Tina and their child, leading Alex to accompany the pair to Mexico while the husbands contact a possible witness to the Fords’ case.
Dugoni does a good job of building suspense on both the home front and with regard to the two men’s investigation, leading to a couple of harrowing confrontations.
Because of the legal involvement, the book includes a few courtroom scenes, complete with testamentary information from various witnesses and hijinks by the attorneys, but that’s not allowed to overtake the main story.
I enjoyed the book enough to add a couple of other Dugoni novels to my Kindle stash for future emergency situations.
His Lordship’s True Lady
By Grace Burrowes
Kindle, $4.99
Hessian Kettering, the Earl of Grampton, is searching for a bride, not only because he wants an heir, but also because he is tired of attempts by various ladies to maneuver him into marriage.
A widower, Hessian has been left as the guardian of two school-age boys and a very shy, much younger girl named Daisy, who badly needs a mother.
Hessian’s first marriage was less than happy, and although he is now looking for someone with whom he is more comfortable, he also considers Daisy’s opinion of his future wife of prime importance in his choice.
Happily, both of them seem enamored of Lily Ferguson, a 28-year-old near spinster, whose immediate genuine interest in Daisy places her in front of other contenders.
Hessian has made a serious mistake in the past, however, so he is determined to make certain that everything about his second marriage will be an improvement.
He finds that Lily has secrets, which become increasingly evident as they get better acquainted, and this proves troubling.
It’s a light romance with an underlying warning: Be sure you know who you’re dealing with.
The Girl on the Cliff
By Lucinda Riley
Atria
$15, oversize paperback
This was one of the books I picked up just before the forced isolation of the coronavirus. Set in Ireland, it is moody, mystical, somewhat disjointed through its multiple points of view, but just interesting enough not to put down.
It’s one I’ll admit to having scanned large portions – particularly the italicized junk at the beginning of some sections. Even so, it’s one I finished, just to see how the author managed to wrap up her story.
As is the case with way too many novels with multiple points of view and varied time frames, it’s sometimes confusing as such changes occur.
For me, the most memorable character was Aurora, a young girl with more good, common sense than most of the adult females featured in the various time sequences.
As one of the world’s least graceful individuals, Aurora’s (and some of the other characters’) obsession with ballet left me cold, but that was important to the sculpting talent of the main adult character, Grania.
I found most of the male characters, with the exception of Matt, to be weak and somewhat creepy.
Despite all this, I was interested enough in the plot to read (or scan) to the very last page. I’m honestly not sure I’d have done that in what passes for “normal” times and easy access to other books.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.