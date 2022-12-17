Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived the Enemy with Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects, and Other Audacious Fakery
By Rick Beyer
and Elizabeth Sayles
Barnes & Noble $40, hardcover
In the summer of 1944, a handpicked group of young GIs, including such future luminaries as Bill Blass, Ellsworth Kelly, Arthur Singer, Victor Dowd, Art Kane and Jack Masey, landed in France to conduct a secret mission.
Armed with truckloads of inflatable tanks, a massive collection of sound-effects records, and more than a few tricks up their sleeves, their job was to create a traveling road show of deception on the battlefields of Europe, with the German Army as their audience.
From Normandy to the Rhine, the 1,100 men of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the Ghost Army, conjured up phony convoys, phantom divisions, and make-believe headquarters to fool the enemy about the strength and location of American units.
Between missions the artists filled their duffel bags with drawings and paintings and dragged them across Europe. Every move they made was top secret, and their story was hushed up for decades after the war’s end.
The Ghost Army of World War II is the first publication to tell the full story of how a traveling road show of artists wielding imagination, paint and bravado saved thousands of American lives.
“Operation Deception,” was a concentrated deception intended to fool Germany about where the D-Day landings were scheduled. It is unmasked here to show the extent of a huge unit that used everything from props, radio signals and sound to fool the enemy into believing D-Day was scheduled for a location far away from the true landing site.
At times, however, this campaign also created confusion among American military units.
This book provides a clear picture of the plan’s design and success, which included the involvement of over a thousand artists, designers, actors and sound designers that landed in France to impersonate Divisions of the U.S. Army.
This sham invasion force was equipped with 90-pound inflatable tanks, along with the sounds of tanks, trucks and other vehicles, which were painted with various Division and company markings.
Among the many participants were several men who, in the post-war years would become legendary for their work in Hollywood films and New York theater productions.
Sound recordings played over loudspeakers, provided help in leading to the illusion of reality as the faux equipment appeared to move through the countryside
Misinformation provided through radio messages provided further deception on such matters as the movement of troops, including the sounds of heavy artillery moving through the countryside.
As a pre-teen during the timing this operation, though nothing was known of the fakery, I still remember the great boost of patriotism throughout the country that accompanied the news of the success of D-Day, though I was unaware until reading this book of the misinformation that formed its background.
As this book explains, this was such a secret that even American and other Allied fighting men that were not actually involved knew nothing of it, resulting in their total shock at seeing four men easily loft a faux tank as the “troops” proceeded.
Dozens of anecdotes provide a bit of humor to a time when the war had appeared, at least to this person as a child, to have been a totally grim event in which several of my male cousins were serving in the armed forces in various parts of the world.
The book contains hundreds of photographs, sketches and paintings to illustrate the story, further bringing this deception to life for readers. War may always be a time of deception by both sides of a conflict, and I’m sure this was the case in World War Il, but the lengths to which this reached in this one is one not to be missed.
Authors of this book, which I consider an outstanding historical account of an unusual variety, are both well known for their more customary pursuits.
Beyer is a best-selling author, as well as an award-winning producer of documentary films, and is a long-time history lover. He is the producer of the CINE Golden Eagle Award for is independent documentary on the Ghost Army, which premiered in 2013 on PBS.
Sayles, who is the daughter of a World War II veteran, has illustrated over 25 children’s books, with a number of awards received for this work, and is also a co-author of “The Ghost Army of World War II,” which was optioned as a major motion picture.
Lessons in Chemistry
By Bonnie Garmus
Doubleday Books
$14.99, Kindle
Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, she would be the first to point out that there is no such thing as an average woman. But in the early 1960s, most of her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute had a very unscientific view of equality.
The exception to that view is held by Calvin Evans; the lonely, brilliant, Nobel-prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with — of all things — her mind. True chemistry results.
But like science, life is unpredictable, which is why a few years later Elizabeth Zott finds herself not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show, “Supper at Six.”
Elizabeth’s unusual approach to cooking (“combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride’) proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy, because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo.
Much as I hate to say so, I can’t really recommend this one, but please try it and form your own opinion.
