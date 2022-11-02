Small-town girls can have big-time dreams that result in a model life.
Sweeny native Tabitha Pagel Garcia spent her childhood in the quiet, close-knit community but recently signed on as a partner of the Page Parkes Corp.
At the age of 12, Garcia began her career as a model and has worked her way up in the company that has a long-standing history with Houston icon Page Parkes in the entertainment, modeling and acting industries.
“My best friend and I tried out for cheerleader for junior high and I didn’t make it,” Garcia said. “I came home and I was all upset and my dad said ‘Well, you know what? You actually are pretty enough to be a model. Why don’t you try that?’ So my best friend and I did a little fun photoshoot with a throwaway camera.”
The girls found an advertisement for the Page Parkes agency in the back of a Seventeen Magazine and sent in their pictures. Garcia received a phone call from Parkes a week later.
“My mom drove me up to Houston, and I met with her and her team and the next week I was in modeling classes,” Garica said. “And a couple of months after that I was accepted into the agency. And then after that, I started getting responses from clients and started working at that point. So I went to school at Page Parkes probably at 12 years old and then I had my first job by the time I was 14 and have been working ever since.”
Garcia moved to Sweeny with her family as a baby and attended elementary, junior high and high school there, she said.
“I was on the drill team in high school and then the theater, and I just love my small town and made tons of friends there that I still talk to, to this day,” Garcia said.
When her modeling career started, Garcia would get bookings for Foley’s, Academy or JC Penney, she said. She would fly to Dallas or her mom would drive her to Houston for those jobs, but eventually, she started missing a lot of school and that’s when she came to a crossroads, she said.
“I had to make a decision how to continue my education but also do something that I loved and see the world so, that’s why I chose to go to school through the Texas Tech University program,” Garcia said. “And then I lived in Dallas and Houston and Miami and then traveled back and forth.”
By the time she turned 17, she tired of living out of a suitcase. Even though she really liked the business, she told Parkes she had decided to close out that part of her life, Garcia said.
“I said, ‘You know, eventually I would really like your kind of job one day,’” Garica said. “She was like, ‘Great, you can start tomorrow.’ I started at the front desk at the agency as her assistant and then I just worked myself up from there, learning the business from her and being her right-hand person. And then here we are today.”
Over the years, Garcia has worked with a number of big-name stars including Alexis Bledel who was Rory on the Gilmore Girls and and Katie Moore who was Alexander Wang’s muse for many years. The firm represents models and actors including Jennifer Hudson for her new movie, and the new “Walker, Texas Ranger” and popular “Yellowstone” series.
Even though she comes from humble beginning, she doesn’t get starstruck very often, Garcia said.
“I would say it depends on certain things,” she said. “I work with so many models and actors, but I don’t really get starstruck by them. One of my other passions is cooking, so I get more starstruck by a major chef that I know or are going to eat at one of their restaurants and they come out and greet you and things like that. So those are the people that I kind of get starstruck by because I’m so used to being around the models and actors in our business.”
Now, Garcia resides in Katy and commutes to the corporate office in the design district of Houston, she said.
“I have a husband and he is amazing. We have been married almost 23 years,” Garcia said. “And I have three beautiful boys, two teenagers and one surprise baby who’s 1. So my home life is actually quite full from going to you know, junior high football games to being at home taking care of a 1-year-old that’s trying to walk.”
Making partner makes her proud for setting a goal and accomplishing it, she said.
“I want to tell my 12-year-old self, ‘Look what you did,” Garcia said. “And being a woman that owns a business, especially today, means a lot to me. And it means a lot to my family, I think, because we all sacrificed a little bit to get me here.”
Her experiences with the company over the years have been inspiring with some of the best parts being she’s working in a women-driven business. She’s paid by a woman and they have a lot of women working for them, she said.
“Another part of the business is we have to travel quite a bit to see clients and other agencies that we work with around the world, so I love that aspect of it,” Garcia said. “Because when you travel, you just learn more about yourself and about different parts of the world and become more creative. And then just meeting a lot of different people and their personalities. So that’s been a really, really fun aspect of the job for me.”
Making people’s goals a reality is what she strives to do when taking on new clients and talent, she said. She’s also thankful for the opportunity the company gave her to just be herself, Garcia said.
“Our industry is one that really embraces people being themselves,” she said. “I think it contributes to the world that way to show others to be themselves and don’t try to be like everybody else. … We represent curve models, we represent, men, women, children, and in today’s society, what is booking and what the clients are liking to see is people that have self-worth and a personality. That’s who are actually getting the bookings.”
The company and her environment have made building a career there easy, and making partner is icing on the cake, she said.
“I’m very proud of the work that I’ve accomplished and I’m excited to do more,” she said. “And it makes me happy and content and also, it makes me glad that others can see that if you set your mind to something that you can do it.”
Garcia’s sister and her family still live in Sweeny, and her dad lives in Jones Creek. She goes home often to see them, she said. What does Garcia say to the small-town girl looking to head towards the big city?
“I would say, to dream big and work hard for it and anything is possible,” Garcia said. “I was a small town girl that was really the only person in my grade that probably had dreams of seeing the world. … I think that it’s OK to be different, especially if you have different goals from other people and to stay along your path because major things can happen if you work for it.”
