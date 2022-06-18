As the nation celebrates fathers, I’d be pleased to instruct them.
Include spirituality in your leadership
I’ve always said that “parents should teach their children to live successfully and to die successfully.” As Jesus said with clarity, “It is worth nothing for a person to have the whole world, if he loses his soul” (Mark 8:36, International Children’s Bible).
You don’t want to teach your child sports, gymnastics, dance and all, but neglect his or her eternal destiny.
King Solomon, who indulged himself in the world’s wealth and pleasures, stated: “Having heard everything, I have reached this conclusion: Fear God and keep his commandments, because this is the whole duty of man. For God will evaluate every deed, including every secret thing, whether good or evil” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14, New English Translation).
When a father absconds from giving spiritual guidance, I liken his child to a steel ball in a pinball machine, being battered around from post to post. No. Please, provide leadership.
Fathers, be worth knowing and let your children get to know you.
In other words, live with integrity in front of your children because values are caught more than they are taught.
I used to say it differently and inadequately: “Fathers, let your children get to know you.” But counseling families clued me in on the fact that some fathers aren’t good mentors. Their lives are comprised of attitudes and behaviors that are uncivilized and unhealthy: drunkenness, confusion from illicit drugs, criminal behavior, rude and insulting talk or whatever.
Consequently, I changed what I taught to this: “Be worth knowing, and let your children get to know you.”
Be involved with your children.
Be there when they catch their first fishes. Let them walk beside you in volunteerism. Let them help you minister to families down on their luck. Teach them to be men or women of kindness, integrity and valor.
Never discount how important the father’s role in the lives of children.
I’m so weary with people saying, “Oh, they’ll be fine; children are resilient.”
No! They’re not resilient!
If there is not a father in their lives, there is a big space in their hearts shaped just like Dad that is empty…and, according to science of old, nature abhors a vacuum.
My counseling schedule always includes children who wish they had fathers who loved them enough to show up in their lives. They have a longing that goes unsatisfied when fathers absence themselves for whatever reason.
Don’t make promises and fail to carry through on those promises.
If a father tells a child, I’ll be there for you Saturday, and we will do something special together, the child literally grieves if Dad is a no show. Because dad’s don’t show, the children confide their pain to me in the privacy of the counseling office.
Don’t mistreat children
I carried something secret in my heart that helped me monitor my attitudes, actions and reactions toward my children. It was this: “I won’t talk to my children in ways that I wouldn’t talk to adult friends.”
Since I would never call an adult friend “stupid,” I never labeled one of my children that way.
Since I would never curse at one of my adult friends, I never cursed at my children.
Since I would never call one of my friends “lazy,” I never called one of my children lazy.
Never lose the opportunity to fan a spark in your children.
When I was 15, I was privileged to be the youngest usher for a revival in the Houston Music Hall. It was a big event—a 100 voice choir and a well-known speaker.
While the preacher was preaching, a policeman walked across the stage and stopped his oration. There was whispering between them as curiosity mounted throughout the congregants about what was going on.
Then the speaker, turned back to the microphone, softly saying, “We don’t want anyone to panic, but the police have received a phone call that a bomb has been planted in this facility. The police are asking that we very orderly vacate the building.”
The large audience stood and walked through many exits. I dodged my way through one of them and ran to adjoining conference rooms to be sure all had heard the warning and were heeding it.
That delayed me, and Dad was searching for me to be sure his family was together and out of the building. As I approached him, he blew up in my face.
“What are you doing?”
“I’m being sure everyone got the warning and is evacuating.”
“Oh! You’re such a big shot, aren’t you? You are getting too big for the seat of your britches, that’s all!”
I went from feeling noble to feeling sub-zero. As my father drove his family through lighted downtown streets and into the night, I just stared out the window, seeing nothing. My spirit was crushed.
I only wish Dad had seized the opportunity and asked, “Is your ushering complete? Is everyone out? Good for you, Buddy! You have leadership qualities! Let’s get out ourselves, now!”
I would have felt that I had been a valiant teen among men. (Besides, all the men ushers had vanished without following through in their jobs.)
Instead, I felt worse than a mole that got hit in the head in the Wac-A-Mole arcade game.
Dads, if you see a spark, fan it into a flame.
Parting kernel of truth: Being a dad is the world’s best opportunity.
