Community members are offered the chance to experience a crash course in play production Friday and Saturday in the Seidule Theater at Brazosport College.
Put on by the Transatlantic Theater Arts Exchange, the 1Revolution Play Festival is entering its eighteenth year of producing 24 hour plays, created with the idea of community in mind.
“This was created with the idea being that new theater is created in one revolution of the Earth, in 24 hours,” producer Carrie Baker said. “It was developed during the Katrina times to kind of create a thing to do for people that were displaced. It has kind of turned into a great community thing with theater groups. It’s just a fun thing to do. It’s also for people that don’t have time to commit to a whole run of performances and rehearsal times.”
The first leg of the event is held by the writers, who will spend about nine and a half hours writing and creating a 10-page play, the second half is carried out by directors and actors who will spend the rest of the 24 hours bringing the writing to life.
“It’s kind of just a fun event, it’s 24 hours. So that Friday night, about 7:30, we have six volunteer writers that will gather together and they write from 7:30 at night till five o’clock in the morning,” Baker said. “They [the actors and directors] will then rehearse the play all day long and at eight o’clock at night, we perform these plays for an audience that shows up.”
Ages 16 and older are welcome to sign up to participate. No experience is needed to be a writer, director, or actor in the festival.
“It is designed to be consumed by an adult audience, so it’s not necessarily kid-friendly, but we try to stay within cultural boundaries,” Baker said. “Really anybody in the community can participate. A lot of times the people that hear about it are the college students. But also a lot of times, friends of the theater come, people that have never done theater before, and they want to kind of get a crash course to see what it’s like.”
Writers are giving the night and early morning to create the concept of their play and articulate it into a 10-page story. With six writers in the room the peers will be able to bounce ideas off of one another through the process, “Writer Wrangler” and producer Trace Tonche will also be overseeing the process as guidance.
“Throughout the night, I’m there to, first of all, be the responsible one. But also I’ve had a lot of experience with the writing, I’ve written for the show a few times,” Tonche said “So I’m there to provide guidance, and just some small editing. We don’t go crazy about managing the content or anything, but I’m there to help them, and make sure the formatting is correct, just to make sure that they’re not writing too much or too little.”
Many writers signing up for the program see it as a fun way to test out their writing and develop it more. The program sees repeat writers through the years because of this reason.
“A lot of people see it as an opportunity just to experiment and grow and help them find their voice,” Tonche said. “I really noticed some repeat ones, some of their earlier plays were almost generic in a way and not quite distinctive. And then as they’ve come back two or three times, you really see them kind of finding themselves.”
The event is open for everyone and geared towards keeping a low pressure environment to allow people to experience the world of theater and have fun along the way.
“It’s kind of a low stakes thing, people get worried about trying out theater. Oh my gosh, what am I going to do? What if it is horrible?,” Baker said. “People come to see the shows. I tell them in the opening, this play was written last night. It was rehearsed just today. So if it’s awesome. ‘Wow, you did this in a day.’ If it’s horrible. ‘Oh, well, you know, you just had a day. It’s okay.”
Admission for the audience is on a pay what you can basis for anyone attending, participants are asked to provide $5 to help cover the dinner cost.
“We’re a non-profit organization. We are in it for the experience, so all the money that we bring in, goes to make another revolution,” Baker said. “We usually give a donation back to the college towards scholarship funds, because they let us use their space for free, which is a huge bonus.”
The festival is still accepting participants, actors, writers, kitchen help, backstage help, and light and sound board help. The sign up form is available on the Transatlantic Theater Arts Exchange Facebook page, those who sign up for light and sound board are asked to have prior experience if possible.
